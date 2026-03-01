UAE, Dubai: Dubai Customs has launched its Corporate Resilience Program in a strategic step that reflects the organization’s direction toward strengthening organizational readiness and enhancing its ability to address global changes efficiently and proactively. The launch aligns with the organization’s vision to cement its position as a leading institution capable of adapting to international developments, ensuring business continuity, and safeguarding Dubai’s competitiveness as a global trade hub.

Leadership perspective

During the opening session, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, said: “Amid the rapid transformations the world is witnessing today, corporate resilience is no longer an administrative option but a strategic necessity to ensure sustainable performance, protect achievements, and enhance future readiness.”

He added that Dubai Customs’ Corporate Resilience Program represents an integrated organizational framework that strengthens the ability to anticipate and manage risks effectively, ensure business continuity, and enhance the organization’s readiness to respond flexibly and efficiently to various changes and scenarios. He emphasized that the program extends beyond policies and procedures, relying instead on an aware institutional culture, flexible operating systems, and human resources capable of making timely decisions.

Building an integrated resilience framework

The Director General noted that embedding institutional resilience begins with a clear strategic vision and is reinforced through cross-sector collaboration, enhanced digital readiness, empowerment of national talent, and the integration of strategic planning with risk and opportunity management. He stressed the importance of adopting resilience as a sustainable operational approach rather than a temporary response to crises.

He concluded by underscoring that the program’s success depends on organizational commitment, integrated roles across sectors, and fostering a culture of shared responsibility and teamwork, saying: “We are developing an advanced institutional model that strengthens the protection of national interests, supports Dubai’s global competitiveness, reinforces the confidence of partners and customers, and keeps pace with change efficiently and proactively.”

Project overview and implementation

During the event, an executive presentation outlined the Corporate Resilience Enhancement Project at Dubai Customs, reviewing the strategic framework for resilience, its key drivers, implementation methodology, execution phases, and the anticipated impact on organizational readiness and sustainable performance. It was emphasized that the success of this transformation depends on integration across all sectors and units, with resilience regarded as a comprehensive institutional responsibility rather than one limited to a specific regulatory framework.

Operational performance and global trade role

This comes in light of Dubai Customs’ pivotal role within the global trade ecosystem. In 2025, nearly $1 trillion in trade passed through Dubai, more than 40 million customs transactions were completed with an average clearance time of no more than five minutes, and 96 million travelers were processed through Dubai International Airport, 99.6 percent of whom completed clearance procedures in under ten minutes. These figures reflect high operational efficiency and advanced institutional readiness in line with the highest international standards.

Future outlook and risk readiness

The presentation also included a detailed review of implementation mechanisms, evaluation frameworks, and globally recognized best practices, further strengthening the department’s ability to adopt an integrated, proactive approach to risk management and turn challenges into strategic opportunities. Key anticipated global shifts for 2026 were highlighted, including geopolitical transformations, the growing influence of active communities, the acceleration of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, and the rise of transnational organized crime. Addressing these developments strategically was identified as a key lever for enhancing resilience.

Capability development initiatives

In this context, the Corporate Resilience Champions Program and the Resilient Capabilities Building Program were launched to develop employees’ skills in daily practices and strategic planning, enhance collective risk intelligence, establish clear governance to ensure operational and supply chain readiness, and provide advanced insights into institutional capacity building. On the sidelines of the event, the internal page for the Corporate Resilience Program was also introduced as a knowledge platform to support employees. This step reflects Dubai Customs’ commitment to strengthening its global competitiveness, supporting the UAE’s trade ecosystem, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most connected and resilient logistics hubs.