The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has authorized government notaries at Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the flexibility and integration of notary services with development sectors, and to expand the scope of digital services provided to strategic partners—further reinforcing a leading model of distinguished government performance.

The move follows the swearing-in ceremony of the approved national cadres before Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, marking the official commencement of their duties in notarizing contracts and legal instruments in accordance with established regulations and procedures.

Al Abri affirmed that the step reflects the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, aimed at advancing a world-class system that delivers smart, advanced services to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness and support its future ambitions.

He noted that empowering Emirati professionals within government entities to undertake notary functions represents a qualitative leap in institutional efficiency, enabling the swift and effective completion of notarization procedures internally, while ensuring legal accuracy and direct judicial oversight. Leveraging advanced technological infrastructure also reduces time and effort, while providing immediate legal cover for all transactions.

He added that obtaining a Government Notary licence requires completion of a comprehensive qualification programme, including intensive legal and technical training necessary to perform notarial duties, ensuring the accurate processing and authentication of documents in full compliance with applicable legislation.