Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media (ADTCM) has signed a strategic agreement with Germany-based Vtours, aimed at enhancing the promotion of the Emirate of Ajman in the Federal Republic of Germany and expanding international partnerships to support sustainable tourism growth, further reinforcing Ajman’s position as a competitive destination in European markets.

The agreement was signed virtually, with His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of ADTCM, signing from the Department’s headquarters in Ajman, while Sabine Jordan-Glaab, CEO Vtours, signed from Berlin during her participation in ITB Berlin, one of the world’s leading travel trade shows. The signing took place in the presence of representatives from the Department’s office attending the exhibition.

The agreement coincides with the presence of the Department’s representative office at ITB Berlin, reflecting its commitment to strengthening its international presence and building high-impact partnerships with leading global tourism and travel companies, while leveraging major international platforms to create new avenues of cooperation that support Ajman’s tourism sector.

The agreement aims to develop joint marketing programs to promote Ajman in the German market, enhance the inclusion of the Emirate within Vtours’ travel packages and product offerings, and implement targeted marketing campaigns based on detailed insights into German traveller preferences. It also includes organising professional workshops and meetings with travel agents and tour operators, in addition to exchanging data and expertise related to travel trends and visitor behaviour, thereby increasing the effectiveness of promotional efforts and strengthening Ajman’s competitiveness in the European market.

Furthermore, the agreement covers the organisation of familiarisation trips for media representatives, content creators, and tourism stakeholders, highlighting Ajman’s cultural, natural, and tourism assets to further position the emirate as a comprehensive destination that blends authenticity with modernity and caters to diverse visitor segments.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi stated that the agreement reflects the Department’s strategic direction toward expanding its European market base and strengthening the emirate’s presence in high-value markets. His Excellency noted that Germany represents one of the world’s leading outbound tourism markets, characterised by travellers seeking quality, diversity, and authentic cultural experiences.

His Excellency further emphasised that the Department operates under an integrated vision focused on building sustainable institutional partnerships that support balanced tourism growth and enhance the sector’s contribution to the emirate’s GDP, in alignment with broader development objectives, while strengthening Ajman’s position on the regional and international tourism map.

Sabine Jordan-Glaab affirmed that the cooperation with ADTCM opens new horizons for expanding tourism offerings tailored to travellers from Germany. She highlighted the emirate’s diverse tourism assets and distinctive experiences that align with the aspirations of travellers seeking destinations that combine relaxation, culture, and leisure activities.

This agreement reflects the Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media’s commitment to further developing its international network and strengthening partnerships with leading tourism and travel companies, contributing to reinforcing the emirate’s position as an attractive, sustainable, and competitive destination across global markets.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com