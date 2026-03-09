Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Western Australia has concluded a high-level trade mission to the United Arab Emirates, marking another step forward in the state’s expanding economic relationship with the Gulf region. The visit centered on the WA Agrifood Showcase & Networking Event, where Western Australian producers connected with key buyers, partners, and investors from across the UAE’s rapidly growing agrifood sector. The event also highlighted the entry into force of the Australia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (A-UAE CEPA) on 1 October 2025, which is expected to significantly strengthen bilateral trade.

The UAE is Western Australia’s largest trading partner within the Gulf Cooperation Council and its primary Gulf market for agrifood, forestry, and fisheries exports, valued at $510.6 million in 2024–25. With nearly all agrifood tariffs eliminated under the CEPA, Western Australian exporters now have enhanced access for premium products including meat, seafood, horticulture, dairy, grains, and honey.

“The United Arab Emirates is an important partner for Western Australia. This mission has strengthened the relationships that underpin our growing trade ties, and with the CEPA now in force, we are creating new opportunities for our producers and expanding access for high-quality Western Australian products across the Gulf.” Hon. Jackie Jarvis MLC, Minister for Agriculture and Food; Fisheries; Forestry; Small Business; and the Mid-West

During the showcase, the Minister underscored Western Australia’s reputation as a reliable supplier of sustainable, premium-quality produce. Guests sampled leading WA products including Western Rock Octopus, Western Rock Lobster, and WA beef. The mission also highlighted key strengths of the WA-UAE trade corridor, including daily direct flights between Perth and Dubai that support product freshness and shelf life, the sector’s adoption of advanced technology to enhance productivity, traceability and food safety, and growing two-way investment ties, with UAE foreign direct investment in Australia reaching $4.3 billion in 2024. The visit further reinforced the role of Invest and Trade Western Australia’s Dubai-based representatives and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development in supporting long-term partnerships and assisting WA businesses in navigating opportunities across the Middle East.

Media Enquiries – PAZ Marketing Management UAE

Kristie Templa – PR Manager | kristie@pazmarketing.com

Jacky Hisita – PR Operations | jacky@pazmarketing.com