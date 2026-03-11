Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Culture launched the new cycle of the Cultural Public Benefit Associations Subsidies and Grants Programme for 2026, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the role of cultural associations. The grant enables associations to deliver high-quality cultural and creative projects that celebrate national identity, create new opportunities for emerging talent, and expand cultural participation across all emirates.

His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, said, “The launch of the Cultural Public Benefit Associations Subsidies and Grants Programme represents a strategic step in toward developing a dynamic cultural ecosystem that can align with the rapid shifts in the creative landscape. Cultural associations serve as essential hubs for knowledge creation and talent development. They act as bridges connecting communities to their heritage, strengthen their sense of identity, and inspire a more vibrant and prosperous cultural future.”

His Excellency added, “We consider these associations pivotal partners in shaping the national cultural landscape and advancing the creative economy. Through the latest cycle of the grants programme, we aim to empower associations to develop impactful projects that elevate the arts, broaden community participation, and introduce initiatives capable of delivering lasting cultural value across all the UAE.”

The Cultural Associations Grants Programme constitutes one of the Ministry’s key pillars in supporting the local cultural movement. It provides direct funding to associations and arts troupes to assist them in implementing their annual programmes and future projects, enhancing their ability to deliver innovative initiatives that serve the society and enrich cultural life. The programme targets public benefit cultural associations and licensed arts troupes.

The programme includes dedicated grants to support innovative projects that align with associations’ strategic plans across a range of areas, including cultural festivals, cultural education, creative production, and international participation.

It also covers diverse fields such as literature and the Arabic language, music, film and cinema, cultural heritage and national identity, design and architecture, visual and digital arts, animation and video games, and culinary arts. It targets officially registered cultural associations in the UAE, including folk arts associations, theatres, and musical troupes.

Applicants may submit requests through the Ministry of Culture’s website. Applications must include a detailed plan for the project, along with the required documents. Submissions are subject to thorough evaluation process based on governance, cultural impact, sustainability, and innovation, to ensure selection of projects with the greatest impact and ability to serve the community.

It is worth noting that last December, the Ministry of Culture announced the list of projects awarded Cultural Public Benefit Associations Subsidies and Grants Programme of 2025. The list included a number of distinguished initiatives, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to empowering cultural associations and supporting their high-quality initiatives across various fields of arts, heritage, and creativity.

