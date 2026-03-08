Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC for Power Transmission & Distribution proudly announces the successful completion and handover of the EL SAAD – 348.6 MWp Solar Plant, a landmark project that has now officially entered its operations and maintenance phase. Located 85 kilometers east of Riyadh, the plant boasts a peak generation capacity of 348.6 MW, positioning it among the Kingdom’s significant utility-scale renewable energy assets.

This milestone represents ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC’s first utility-scale photovoltaic plant in the Gulf region, commencing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It underscores the company’s strategic commitment to expanding its footprint across high-growth renewable energy markets and actively supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious clean energy transition.

Elsewedy Electric for Power Transmission & Distribution has received the Provisional Acceptance Certificate (PAC) for the EL SAAD project, developed in partnership with Jinko Power and Al Ghazala Energy Company Limited. The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) serves as the project’s ultimate off-taker.

The successful execution and delivery of the EL SAAD project mark a defining milestone for ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC’s regional growth strategy. Demonstrating exceptional engineering execution and project leadership, the company compressed the original 24-month timeline to just 16.5 months. This accelerated delivery reflects the strength, credibility, and resilience of ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC’s integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) capabilities.

The seamless integration of the solar plant with the high-voltage grid—supported by comprehensive operations and maintenance services—surpassed expectations set by partners and supervisory authorities. The project reinforces ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC’s role as a trusted contributor to the region’s clean energy ambitions while ensuring long-term operational excellence and grid reliability.

The project benefited from the support of OCA Global as consultant, alongside key partners including Elsewedy Transformers, Alfanar, Siemens Energy, and Schneider Electric Saudi Arabia, ensuring seamless and high-quality delivery across all phases.

Beyond the solar generation facility, ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC engineered and delivered a 33/132 kV high-voltage substation and constructed a 600-meter overhead transmission line. The project incorporates advanced PV technology, inverters, power conversion systems, high-voltage interconnection infrastructure, and sophisticated protection and control systems to ensure efficient, reliable, and resilient performance.

The EL SAAD Solar Plant sets a new regional benchmark for large-scale, single-site solar development delivered through a fully integrated EPC model. Execution required complex coordination of international procurement, customs clearance, logistics, and on-site operations in challenging desert conditions—further demonstrating ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC’s capability to deliver large-capacity renewable energy projects with high-voltage grid integration under unified management.

The project was completed with zero injuries and no lost-time incidents, reflecting ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC’s strong safety culture and strict adherence to occupational health and safety best practices. The execution also included a comprehensive vocational training program, technical workshops for local engineers, and hands-on operational training—supporting local capacity building and advancing workforce development within the Kingdom.