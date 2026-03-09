Sharjah: In a step that reinforces its strong commitment to humanitarian causes, UAE-headquartered Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM) and its subsidiaries ICATT RESPONSE PLUS and Prometheus Medical International have completed the repatriation of European citizens from the UAE amidst the current global airline disruption.

The coordinated operation focused particularly on assisting vulnerable passengers, including Italian citizens, an elderly UK national, families with young children and individuals requiring additional medical oversight back to their countries. The flight was supported by specialist planning and operational teams to ensure passengers could travel safely back to Europe.

The mission highlighted the growing importance of integrated repatriation and travel risk management services for travellers during periods of aviation disruption. RPM worked closely with ICATT RESPONSE PLUS and Prometheus and its airline partners to rapidly mobilize the passenger transit procedures.

HE Lorenzo Fanara, Italian Ambassador to the UAE, thanked RPM and ICATT RESPONSE PLUS for their support, adding: “I am very grateful to ICATT RESPONSE PLUS and RPM for their excellent organization of today’s flight from Sharjah to Bergamo which will allow many Italian stranded tourists to return home. Many thanks also for his generous support to Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Board Member of RPM and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.”

The mission also showcases the capabilities of RPM’s international medical evacuation and aeromedical services, which provide rapid-response clinical support for governments, corporations, insurers, and travellers worldwide.

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “At RPM and our group companies, we are committed to supporting such missions with rapid response. By uniting our expertise and innovation, we ensure that the highest standards of critical care take flight, even under the most challenging operational parameters. We thank the Italian Embassy and the passengers for their trust on us.”

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “This operation demonstrates the importance of responding quickly and supporting the humanity amidst international travel disruptions. Our team at RPM, ICATT RESPONSE PLUS and Prometheus are proud to have helped vulnerable travellers return home safely during such trying times – ensuring a secure bridge across the closing skies.”

RPM with operational hubs across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, and specialized wings such as ICATT RESPONSE PLUS and Prometheus continue to expand their international response capabilities, providing clients with medical support, evacuation services, and travel risk management solutions.

About Response Plus Holding PJSC

Founded in 2010, Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM) is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro-cap company. Boasting the largest medical vehicle fleet in the region with 350+ ambulances, RPM has become a trusted name and a partner of choice in its field of operation. It has conducted more than 1.6 million training sessions for healthcare and non-healthcare professionals, performs over 1,000 helicopter emergency medical evacuation services every year, and offers reliable medical support for 650+ local and international events annually.