Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya Airways (KQ) has safely delivered the first consignment of two high-performance rally cars at 5:00 a.m. today at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. This marks the official start of preparations for the 2026 World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya, set to roar into action from March 12 to 15 in Naivasha. This also marks the fourth consecutive year that Kenya Airways has airlifted rally vehicles for the event.

As the Exclusive Airline Partner, Kenya Airways is spearheading the rally’s global connection by transporting rally officials, international teams, precision spare parts, spectators and fans from across the world to Kenya’s iconic rally grounds, thereby enhancing Kenya’s global profile.

“The arrival of the rally cars aboard our Boeing 787 freighters is a proud moment for Kenya Airways and for Kenya,” Captain George Kamal, Acting Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Kenya Airways, noted. “As the Exclusive Airline Partner, the partnership reaffirms our commitment to being the bridge that connects global sporting excellence to Kenya’s world-class destinations. Through the WRC Safari Rally, we not only celebrate speed and teamwork, but also promote our country as a leading sports tourism hub on the African continent.”

Kenya Airways has had a long history with the Safari Rally, having supported the Safari Rally's return to the WRC calendar and its rise as a top motorsport and tourism event. Over the years, the airline has continually served as the Official Airline Partner with passenger/cargo transport for cars, teams, and parts; Official Travel Partner for international squads; and investor in the FIA Rally Star program to develop young Kenyan talent, helping nurture the next generation of rally champions and positioning Kenya as a motorsport powerhouse.

As the trusted logistics and transport partner, Kenya Airways continues to demonstrate operational excellence and reliability that mirrors the rally’s own values of precision, endurance, and performance. The logistical feat of moving the WRC is centered on KQ’s specialized cargo handling. The Rally1 hybrid cars require extreme technical precision due to their million-dollar engineering and sensitive battery systems. Kenya Airways Cargo, the logistics arm of the airline, has thereby played a central role in transporting with precision and safety.

“Successfully delivering these high-performance rally cars to Kenyan soil is what fuels our passion at Kenya Airways Cargo,” said Mr. Fitsum Abadi, Director of Cargo, Kenya Airways, during the offloading of the rally cars. “Each vehicle we transport embodies power, speed, and unyielding precision that aligns with the values we share. Our team's expertise ensures they arrive in perfect condition, ready to conquer the Rift Valley stages engines of this global sporting spectacle.”

Beyond its logistics support, KQ stands as a global ambassador for Kenya and Africa, championing the country’s role as a gateway for trade, culture, and elite sports tourism.

About Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways (KQ), The Pride of Africa, is a leading African carrier on a mission to propel Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, cultures, and markets. We fly to 42 destinations worldwide, 33 of which are in Africa, connecting over 5 million passengers and over 70,000 Tons of cargo annually through our Hub at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

As the sole African carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance, we open up a world of possibilities for our customers, connecting them to over 1,060 destinations in 173 countries. We take pride in offering a delightful flying experience with a caring African touch. Our exceptional African hospitality has consistently earned us global recognition including the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards where we were honoured with the Best Airline Staff and Best Airline Cabin Crew in Africa in 2024.

CONTACT DETAILS:

Kenya Airways

Corporate Communications Department

Email: Corporate.communications@kenya-airways.com​​​​​​