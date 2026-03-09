ISTANBUL: Flights to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan by Turkish Airlines, AJet, Pegasus , and SunExpress have been cancelled until the end of March 13, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Sunday.
He said in a statement on X that flights planned to Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Dammam have also been cancelled until the end of March 13. Pegasus has removed Iran flights from its planning until March 12, and Turkish Airlines has done so until March 20, he noted. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ros Russell)