ISTANBUL: Flights to ​Iraq, Syria, Lebanon ⁠and Jordan ‌by Turkish Airlines, AJet, ​Pegasus , and SunExpress have been ​cancelled until ​the end of March 13, Turkish Transport ⁠Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Sunday.

He said in a statement ​on ‌X that ⁠flights ⁠planned to Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, ​Abu ‌Dhabi and ⁠Dammam have also been cancelled until the end of March 13. Pegasus has removed Iran flights from its planning until ‌March 12, and Turkish Airlines has ⁠done so until ​March 20, he noted. (Reporting by ​Tuvan Gumrukcu; ‌Writing by ⁠Daren Butler; ​Editing by Ros Russell)