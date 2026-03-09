Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – Gebeya, Africa's leading Agentic AI company, today announced a strategic partnership with InterNetX, a leading European domain registrar and part of the IONOS Group, to enable domain registration directly inside Gebeya’s platforms. The integration will allow African entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses to search, purchase, and manage domains using local payment methods.



Despite the rapid growth of Africa’s digital economy, domain ownership remains extremely low compared to global markets. Many entrepreneurs are unable to purchase domains due to international payment restrictions or foreign currency requirements. This partnership aims to remove that barrier and make professional web presence accessible to millions of African builders.

The partnership will integrate InterNetX’s domain platform AutoDNS into Gebeya's platforms, including the Jitume AI service marketplace and the Dala AI creator studio, enabling African entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses to purchase and manage domains using local payment methods, eliminating the traditional barriers of international credit cards and forex requirements.

Meeting Critical Demand in Africa's Digital Economy

Gebeya has onboarded more than 90,000 users across its platforms, including Gebeya Jitume, the AI service marketplace, and Dala Studio, the AI creator platform. Feedback from users consistently highlighted one major barrier: the inability to purchase professional domains due to international credit card requirements and USD payment restrictions.

This partnership directly addresses that gap. Through a white-label integration, Gebeya will embed AutoDNS's domain search, registration, and SSL provisioning capabilities directly within its platforms allowing users to complete their professional online presence in few minutes using local payments.

A Shared Vision for African Digital Sovereignty

"We are building the operating system for Africa's service economy, and a professional web presence is fundamental to that vision," said Amadou Daffe, CEO of Gebeya. "By partnering with InterNetX, we can offer our users seamless domain access without the friction of international payments. This is about enabling millions of African entrepreneurs to own their digital identity and compete globally."

Elias Rendón Berger, CEO of InterNetX, added: "Partnering with Gebeya allows InterNetX to support Africa's next wave of digital entrepreneurs. By combining our infrastructure with Gebeya's deep market understanding and local payment rails, we're making it easier than ever for African businesses to establish a credible, secure online presence."

What This Means for African Creators and Entrepreneurs

For all subscribers already using Gebeya's platforms from service professionals to digital creators and SMEs the integration means:

Domain ownership without a credit card – Pay using mobile money or local payment methods

No forex barriers – Transact in local currencies

Complete professional presence – Bundle domain, SSL, and website in one seamless flow

African infrastructure – Built on Gebeya's commitment to sovereign, locally-hosted solutions

Scaling Toward a Million Users

The partnership supports Gebeya's ambitious growth target of 1 million subscribers, ensuring that as the platform scales, users have access to a complete suite of professional digital tools.

About Gebeya Inc.



Gebeya is a pan-African Agentic AI company building the tools and infrastructure for Africa's digital future. Its platforms, including the Jitume AI service marketplace and the Dala all-in-one creator studio, empower African entrepreneurs, freelancers, and creators to build, transact, and grow without traditional barriers. Learn more at www.gebeya.com.

About InterNetX

As a leading domain registrar and IaaS provider, InterNetX delivers innovative white-label solutions for domains, hosting, and encryption. Since 1998, InterNetX has provided its customers with the digital infrastructure they need to succeed. In addition, InterNetX resellers benefit from one of the most extensive portfolios on the market for top-level domains and certificates, including products from leading registries and certification authorities. For more information, visit internetx.com.

