Larnaca, Cyprus – The first Embraer (NYSE: EMBJ / B3: EMBJ3) E-Freighter has successfully entered service in Europe with launch customer Bridges Air Cargo. The jet completed today its first commercial flight departing from Cologne (Germany) and landing in Larnaca (Cyprus) carrying time sensitive Express materials. The aircraft will operate for Bridges Worldwide providing Network Solutions for the Express Industry in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Guy Bridges, CEO of the Bridges Group, said: “We have worked tirelessly over the past 12 months developing a bespoke container and devising handling systems to make this day possible. We are grateful to Embraer & Regional One for their unwavering support and expect the Embraer 190 freighter to play an important role for Bridges to provide network solution at between 8-12 tonnes to the Express Industry. Having obtained our own AOC registered in Malta provides the ideal platform for Bridges to develop and progress E190F operations”.

George Mamangakis, Chief Investment Officer of Regional One, stated: “Today’s entry into service is an important milestone for the E-Freighter program and a testament to the strength of the partnership between Embraer, Bridges Air Cargo, and Regional One. We are grateful for Embraer’s commitment and execution throughout the conversion process, and for Bridges’ leadership and operational focus as the launch operator. The successful first commercial flight reinforces our confidence in the E190F platform and its ability to deliver a compelling solution across the EMEA region. We look forward to building on this momentum as the program continues to mature.”

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, said: “We congratulate Bridges Air Cargo on completing its first commercial flight with the E-Freighter. This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our partnership. Embraer is fully committed to supporting Bridges’ operations and ensuring the highest levels of performance and reliability. We are proud to be part in this historic moment and look forward to advancing together toward new opportunities in the cargo market”.

In 2025, Embraer expanded its partnership with Regional One, Inc. with the addition of two passenger-to-freight (P2F) conversions, doubling its existing order of two. This continued collaboration highlights Regional One’s strong commitment to enhancing its cargo capabilities through Embraer’s innovative P2F conversion program.

E190F was launched to meet the changing demands of e-commerce and modern trade, which require fast deliveries and decentralized operations, driving the demand for faster delivery of shipments to secondary and tertiary markets. The jet was developed to fill a gap in the air cargo market and to replace older, less efficient models.

E-Jets converted to freighters will have over 40% more volume capacity, three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30% lower operating costs than larger narrowbodies. If combining capacity under the floor and main deck, the maximum structural payload is 13,500 kg.

About Bridges

Bridges is a leading provider of neutral network solutions to the international logistics, courier and express industry. The Bridges group of companies, together with our strategic partners and associates, is currently responsible for a combined network uplift of well over 25,000 tonnes per annum.

Behind our success lies a commitment to developing a unique, dynamic and constantly improving range of added-value services. Since 1989, we have built a reputation for shaping our services to meet the new challenges and changing needs of the logistics, express and courier sector.

The evolution of our freighter network enables us to provide the most appropriate and effective solutions to the most demanding customers in the industry. Their businesses depend on our ability to deliver reliable and cost-effective services to the four corners of the world.

Bridges are dominant in the European market arena, with expansion and new growth opportunities increasing our market footprint globally to other regions including Africa, the Gulf, Indian subcontinent, and Asia.

The world’s leading express operators and logistics providers entrust their reputation to Bridges, utilizing our expertise and experience to help fulfill their network requirements across the world, operating over 1000 flights per week utilizing both scheduled commercial airlines and our regional freighter network.

About Regional One

Headquartered in South Florida, Regional One stands at the forefront of the industry, showcasing a history of success and specialised expertise in the regional aviation market providing aviation asset lifecycle solutions to the airlines and aerospace customers globally. Regional One is a purchaser, lessor, and seller of aircraft, aircraft parts, engines, and engine parts, offering worldwide support to regional and commercial aircraft operators.

With strategically located global operations, an extensive inventory, a wide range of products and support services since 2004, Regional One has built an integrated portfolio of solutions and services offering asset leasing and trading, parts sales, flight hour programs, repair and inventory consignment management, aircraft modifications/conversion management and tailored solutions to the global aerospace industry.

Regional One provides operators worldwide with access to critical aviation parts and customized solutions that optimize asset performance and returns throughout the entire lifecycle.

About Embraer

Embraer is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural customers. The company also provides after-sales services & support through a worldwide network of wholly owned entities and authorized agents.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere worldwide, transporting over 150 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and is the leading exporter of high-value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.