Cairo: Valu, Egypt’s leading universal financial technology platform, has announced a new partnership with Newgiza Sports Club (NGSC), underscoring a shared commitment to empowering athletes and reinforcing Valu’s continued support for athletes and sports institutions competing at the highest national level.

As part of this collaboration, Valu will sponsor NGSC’s water polo teams as part of its ongoing commitment to helping young athletes thrive in sports. Through this partnership, Valu aims to support local talent in building the discipline, resilience, and long-term development needed to compete at the highest level. Together, Valu and NGSC share a dedication to nurturing athletic potential, driving competitive success, and contributing to the continued growth of Egyptian sports.

NGSC has quickly established itself as a top-tier contender in national and regional international tournaments. Its sponsored water polo team is currently ranked second nationwide and is strongly positioned to claim first place in the ongoing national championship. This momentum reflects the club’s commitment to developing elite talent and contributing meaningfully to Egypt’s sporting excellence. The collaboration also reflects the growing role of private-sector partnerships in elevating national sports standards and demonstrates how leading brands are increasingly investing in sports as a driver of positive social impact.

“Our partnership with NGSC reflects Valu’s belief in empowering talent and backing institutions that nurture growth and excellence,” said Salma Abdelhamid, CMO of Valu. “Sports instill discipline, resilience, and ambition - values that strongly align with our culture at Valu. By supporting NGSC’s water polo teams, we are proud to contribute to the development of athletes and to Egypt’s growing sports ecosystem.”

“Partnering with Valu marks an important milestone for NGSC,” said Khaled El-Shawarby CEO, of Newgiza Sports Club. “The support of a leading fintech brand reinforces our mission to build competitive teams capable of delivering sustained success at the national and regional international level, while providing our athletes with the backing they need to excel.”

This partnership aligns with Valu's strategy to enhance its impact beyond financial services by investing in initiatives that empower individuals and promote long-term community value. This follows its history of collaborating with emerging Egyptian talent, including table tennis champion Hana Goda, weightlifting champion Mahmoud Hosny, and squash champion Talia Islam.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

About NGSC:

Newgiza Sports Club is established with a clear vision: to create a dynamic sports ecosystem where young athletes flourish, families connect, and excellence is built with intention.

With 12 diverse sports and a culture centered on discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship, NGSC provides more than a training ground—it offers a development journey starting with Juniors. A journey that strengthens character, builds resilience, and unlocks each athlete’s potential.

Our legacy is defined not only by championships, but by the values we instill and the champions we shape—athletes who excel on the field and lead with integrity beyond it.

Our vision is to be Egypt’s leading Sports Club, dedicated to developing young athletes into champions—rooted in strong community values and the highest standards of sportsmanship and innovation, while continually nurturing players who are thriving at national and international levels.