Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been fully subscribed by 100%.

Subscriptions worth BD 50 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 11th March 2026 and matures on 10th June 2026, is 4.99% compared to 4.85% of the previous issue on 11th February 2026.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.299 (BH0001530599) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.