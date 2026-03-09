Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Residential REIT (DFM: DUBAIRESI), a Shariah-compliant, income-generating closed-ended real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners and operators of residential real estate in Dubai (the “REIT”), managed by DHAM REIT Management (the “Fund Manager”), today announced the outcomes of its first Annual General Meeting.

At the meeting, unitholders approved the Board of Directors' recommendation to distribute a cash dividend of AED 550 million for the second half of 2025, equivalent to 4.2 fils per unit, bringing the total payout for the year ended 31 December 2025 to AED 1.10 billion, equivalent to 8.5 fils per unit, implying a gross dividend yield of approximately 7.7% on IPO price and accounting to 86% of net profit before changes in the fair value of investment property.

Nabil Mohammad Ramadhan, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Dubai Residential REIT, said: “The approval of the AED 550 million cash dividend for the second half of 2025 is an important outcome for unitholders and reflects strength in the REIT’s portfolio, operating model and confidence in Dubai’s residential leasing market. With total cash dividends of AED 1.10 billion for 2025, we have delivered in line with the distribution guidance provided at the time of listing. Looking ahead, we remain committed to strong governance, prudent leverage, and balanced capital allocation, while continuing to progress our committed growth pipeline and maintain our distribution policy of paying out at least 80% of our net profit”.

Dubai’s real estate and residential leasing markets remain supported by diversified demand and a well-established regulatory framework, reinforcing confidence in their resilience. Against this backdrop, the REIT’s long-term fundamentals remain stable, underpinned by a diversified portfolio, high occupancy, recurring rental income and disciplined balance sheet management.

In 2025, Dubai Residential REIT delivered strong results, reporting revenue of AED 1.95 billion, up 9.0% year-on-year, supported by portfolio occupancy of 98.3% and tenant retention of 88%. Net Profit before changes in the fair value of investment property increased by 14.5% to AED 1.28 billion, reinforcing the strength of underlying earnings and cash generation supporting the dividend.

Dubai Residential REIT maintains a disciplined approach to distributions and capital allocation. From 2026 onwards, the REIT intends to distribute at least 80% of profit semi-annually before changes in the fair value of investment property, subject to Board approval and in accordance with applicable regulations and the REIT distribution policy.

Investor Relations Enquiries

ir@dubairesidential.ae

Media Enquiries

dubairesidential@brunswickgroup.com

About Dubai Residential REIT:

Dubai Residential REIT (DFM: DUBAIRESI) is a Shariah-compliant, income-generating, closed-end real estate investment trust, and the GCC’s largest (in terms of Gross Asset Value) and first pure-play residential leasing REIT, managed by DHAM REIT Management.

Through its portfolio, the REIT sets the benchmark for the city’s residential real estate market, operating one of the largest owned and operated residential leasing portfolios in the UAE. Its portfolio comprises 21 integrated communities with over 35,700 homes serving more than 140,000 residents, spanning four key segments: Premium, Community, Affordable, and Corporate Housing.

To learn more about Dubai Residential REIT, visit: https://dubairesidential.ae/en/investor-relations/overview