Marking International Women’s Day 2026: Merck Foundation’s 14-Year Journey of Empowering Women, particularly Infertile Women, and supporting Girl Education

On International Women’s Day 2026, Merck Foundation CEO, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej Champions Girl Education as the Foundation of Women Empowerment

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with First Ladies of Africa and Asia who are also their Ambassadors, and partners including Ministries of Health, Education, Communication&Gender mark ‘International Women’s Day 2026’, through their impactful and transformative development programs, reaffirming over 14 years of their sustained commitment and legacy in empowering women and girls.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and One of the Most Influential African and African Women for Seven Consecutive Years (2019 - 2025) expressed, “At Merck Foundation, empowering women and girls is not confined to a single day, rather it is embedded in everything we do. It shapes our vision and guides our programs. Together with my dear sisters, and our Ambassadors, the First Ladies of Africa and Asia, we have celebrated this day for 14 years not just in words, but through sustained action across our programs including ‘More Than a Mother’, ‘Merck Foundation Scholarships Program’, ‘Educating Linda’, and ‘STEM Program’.

On this special occasion, I extend my warmest wishes to all women and girls around the world. May you continue to rise with confidence, break barriers, and realize your full potential.”

“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile and childless women through access to information, education, health, and change of mindset.

Through their “Scholarships program”, Merck Foundation is transforming the patient care landscape across Africa, Asia and beyond, having provided more than 2500 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties to date.

“I am proud that out of the 2500+ scholarships provided across 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties, about 1200 scholarships, that is nearly 50% have been provided to women medical graduates, empowering them to become future healthcare experts and leaders.

Also, I am happy to share that we have provided over 770 scholarships for young healthcare providers, dedicated to advancing women’s health by strengthening reproductive&sexual health, and fertility care capacity.”

Merck Foundation CEO strongly believes that Education is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment.

“As a part of our Educating Linda program, together with my dear sisters, the First Ladies of Africa, we have year to date provided more than 1200 annual scholarships to deserving yet underprivileged African schoolgirls from 19 countries, enabling them to complete their education and reach their full potential,” shared Dr. Kelej.

Merck Foundation also actively empowers women in Science and Technology through its STEM Program and the annual Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit (MARS) Awards that recognize and celebrate the Best African Women Researchers and Best Young African Researchers, fostering research excellence.

“Our goal is to empower women and young African researchers, enhance their research capacity, and promote their contributions to STEM,” emphasized Dr. Kelej.

Moreover, Merck Foundation in partnership with First ladies of Africa and Asia announces annual Awards of Media, Song, Film and Fashion to raise awareness about women empowerment, supporting girl education and related themes like breaking infertility stigma, ending female genital mutilation&child marriage, stopping gender-based violence.

Merck Foundation is also raising awareness about the importance of supporting girls’ education through a range of creative initiatives, including inspiring children’s storybooks, animation films, awareness songs, and dedicated episodes on this theme through their Our Africa by Merck Foundation TV program.

Watch episodes of Our Africa, focusing on Supporting Girl Education:

Episode 2: https://apo-opa.co/4uAZsmX

Episode 11: https://apo-opa.co/4bcwpNj

Episode 14: https://apo-opa.co/4b0ZNY8

Read Educating Linda Storybook here: https://apo-opa.co/3OWgonn

Watch Merck Foundation Animation Films on supporting girl education:

Jackeline’s Rescue: https://apo-opa.co/4aXUxob

Ride Into the Future: https://apo-opa.co/4bdj1IK

Listen to Merck Foundation songs to support women empowerment and girl education:

Watch, share&subscribe “Girls Can” song here, sing by Cwesi Oteng from Ghana and Irene Logan from Liberia: https://apo-opa.co/4cwcZW9 Watch, share&subscribe the “Like Them” song here, sung by Kenneth, a famous singer from Uganda: https://apo-opa.co/4bwcr1o Watch, share&subscribe “Take me to School” song here, sung by Wezi, Afro-soul singer from Zambia, to support girls’ education: https://apo-opa.co/4ujGrF4 Watch share&subscribe “Tu Podes Sim” Portuguese song, which means “Yes, You Can” in English by Blaze and Tamyris Moiane, singers from Mozambique in English here: https://apo-opa.co/4bcVxU7 Watch, share&subscribe “ABC, 123” by Sean K from Namibia song here: https://apo-opa.co/4cxNrrL Watch, share&subscribe “Brighter day” song by Sean K and Cwesi Oteng from Namibia and Ghana respectively: https://apo-opa.co/3OUWfy5 Watch and share “Superwoman Song” by singers Cwezi and Adina from Ghana here: https://apo-opa.co/4ugbTEe

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality&equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare&scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth.

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.