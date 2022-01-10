PHOTO
Jeddah : The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD) in partnership with the Ministry of Health in Chad carried out two cataract treatment campaigns under the second phase (Generation II) of the Alliance to Fight Avoidable Blindness (AFAB). In this regard, two cataract surgeries campaigns were conducted in the cities of Oum Hadjer and Abéché in Chad.
In this regard, two cataract surgeries campaigns were conducted in the cities of Oum Hadjer and Abéché in Chad.
These campaigns were implemented by the National Program for Control of Blindness (NPCB) with financial support of The Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA).
The two campaigns resulted in providing: vision screening to 11,000 patients, from which 1,020 patients benefited from cataract surgeries, and post-surgical care.
Dr. ISSA Doubragne, Minister of the Economy and Development Planning in Chad stated: “I am delighted with the IsDB's support under the Second Generation of AFAB. This initiative is in line with Chad national priorities, and it supports the National Program for Control of Blindness (PNLC) to achieve its objectives. the AFAB has enabled thousands of Chadians to benefit from eye care. In this regard, I would like to thank the IsDB and BADEA for their support to providing eye care to the vulnerable communities in Chad. "
Cheick Mahamat Assileck, from the city of Oum Hadjer, who suffered from blindness for 6 years and benefited from the campaign, stated: “I haven’t been able to see for the past 6 years due to a double cataract. My life has been turned upside down, I had to stay at home. I stopped my work as teacher in Quranic school, but thanks to Allah, I have got my sight back after benefiting from this cataract surgery campaign. I am so happy to resume teaching Quran again to the children of my village. Myself and my students are making Duaa for the IsDB, ISFD, BADEA and ministry of health teams for this generous act”.
To build on the success of the First Generation, the IsDB and the ISFD decided to introduce the Second Generation of the Alliance that aims to benefit 13 IsDB Member Countries, namely Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Somalia, and Togo.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.