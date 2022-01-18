PHOTO
As part of the celebration of the International Day of the Elderly, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD) and the Ministry of Public Health, Population and Social Affairs of Niger launched three cataract surgery campaigns in the regions of Dosso, Konni and Maradi.
These campaigns, financed by the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), were carried out in collaboration with the National Eye Health Program (PNSO).
The three campaigns culminated in providing vision screening to 14,442 persons (61% are aged above 60 years old) and restoring the sight to 1,524 persons (638 women and 876 men), including providing them with post-surgical monitoring and visits.
Dr. Sabo Hassan Adamou, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Ministry in charge of Health stated: “For myself and on behalf of H.E. the Minister of Health, Population and Social Affairs, I want to express my sincere thanks and gratitude of the government of Niger to IsDB Group and AIDA for its invaluable support to the National Eye Health Program to improving the health of the Nigerien population in general particularly eye health. The Ministry expresses its willingness to support any initiative that could be undertaken by the bank and its partners in the future.”
Mr. Oumarou Garba the President of the Older People’s Association of Niger stated: “On behalf of all elderly people of Niger, I welcome this initiative which is a tribute to the millions of citizens who have given everything to our country. Thanks to the Ministry of Health team and special thanks to IsDB and AIDA for their support which helped restoring sight and giving eye consultation to thousands of elderly people.”
To build on the success of the First Generation, the IsDB and the ISFD decided to introduce the Second Generation of the Alliance that aims to benefit 13 IsDB Member Countries, namely: Burkina Faso, Chad, Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Somalia, and Togo.
