Kennedy Space Center | Abu Dhabi: In a historic moment for the UAE, a groundbreaking health research initiative has launched into space as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Following multiple postponements, the mission finally launched on Wednesday morning. One of the mission’s most significant research initiatives, Suite Ride, is a collaboration between Abu Dhabi-headquartered Burjeel Holdings and Axiom Space, with the potential to transform the future of space travel for astronauts with insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (IDDM), a condition historically considered disqualifying for space missions.

This landmark mission has begun its journey to the International Space Station (ISS), where, over 14 days, a four-member international crew will conduct microgravity research and technology demonstrations, contributing to scientific progress across a range of disciplines.

“Too often, a diagnosis like diabetes quietly tells people that there are limits now and that certain paths may no longer be open. Over time, this changes how people see themselves and how others see them. Through this collaboration, we want to challenge that thinking and there is no better place to do it than space, the highest frontier we can reach,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

The Suite Ride study will utilize Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs), which have become the standard for glucose monitoring in individuals with diabetes. These devices will be tested to ensure their accuracy in microgravity, providing real-time data that will ultimately support the health of astronauts with IDDM. The comprehensive preflight, inflight, and postflight protocols will employ various testing methods to validate these technologies. The Ax-4 mission also plans to look at insulin exposure in microgravity to assess the potency and stability of the drug product upon its return to Earth.

Dr. Mohammad Fityan, Chief Medical Officer at Burjeel Medical City and Clinical Lead of the Burjeel–Ax-4 Space Health Research, will be working closely with Axiom’s experts to jointly analyze the CGM data from the mission. Their goal is to better understand the performance of these technologies in microgravity and translate the findings into real-world healthcare solutions.

“After months of preparation, we’re excited to see our research project take flight aboard Ax-4. We’re confident that the valuable insights gained will help improve healthcare access in underserved and hard-to-reach communities around the world, including in the MENA region,” said Dr. Fityan.

Burjeel Medical City is marking the occasion with a curated exhibition that showcases the Suite Ride initiative. The exhibition focuses on space health research, allowing the UAE public and scientific community to gain deeper insights into the mission. The UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C. recently spotlighted Suite Ride as a key milestone in the nation’s advancements in human spaceflight.

Beyond the ISS, the implications of Suite Ride are global. With diabetes expected to affect 783 million people by 2045 according to the International Diabetes Federation —and an 87% increase forecast in the MENA region—the need for advanced remote healthcare solutions has never been more urgent.

Commanded by NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Ax-4 includes Mission Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla (India), and Mission Specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (ESA/Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary). Over the course of the mission, the crew will conduct more than 60 experiments from 31 countries.