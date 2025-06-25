

Egypt – Opella Egypt participated as a Gold Sponsor at Africa Health ExCon 2025, co-hosted by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Africa’s leading healthcare event. The conference welcomed over 60,000 attendees from 150+ countries, held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

“Towards Sustainable Healthcare” session, held by Opella on June 25, focused on Opella’s sustainability, B Corp certification and self-care vision. At the heart of the session was a panel on e-Labelling, a joint ambition by Opella and the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) to cut waste and expand access to reliable health information. The takeaway was simple: Digital, eco-friendly tools aren’t optional. They’re essential for a smarter, more sustainable future.

Opella leaders, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), the EDA, South Africa’s regulatory bodies, and the Global Self-Care Federation (GSCF) contributed valuable insights. The message was clear: Long-term impact starts with informed choices, stronger health literacy, and is bolstered by collaboration. Opella achieved a new milestone on its journey to deliver responsible self-care for people and planet. Certified by B Lab, B Corp recognizes companies that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Marissa Saretsky, Chief Sustainability Officer:

“We are proud to be the first global consumer healthcare company to achieve B Corp Certification, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and accountability. Our strategy towards a healthier planet and society focuses on decarbonizing our operations and value chain, embedding circularity, driving health literacy and supporting surrounding communities through NGO partnerships. We look forward to working with all partners across the sector to make sustainable self-care second nature.”

Dr Josephine Fubara, Chief Science Officer:

“e-Labeling puts more power in the hands of consumers. It empowers consumers by making self-care easier, more accessible, and sustainable—while simplifying healthcare for everyone. To realize its full potential, we need early, open collaboration across regulators, industry, healthcare professionals, and patients.”

Feirouz Ellouze, General Manager (AMET):

“Opella's presence at the conference highlights our commitment to sustainable healthcare systems. We are a dedicated global self-care leader, ready to meet the health needs of consumers. Our independence allows us to innovate faster and stay focused on our mission: making self-care as simple as it should be - for everyone.”

The EDA has been leading a multi-phase e-Labelling shift to modernize medicine information and boost sustainability. Launched in 2022, The initiative, launched in 2022, replaces paper leaflets with QR-linked digital formats, starting with hospital-use products. Now in its second phase, it supports health literacy, cuts paper waste, and sets the stage for full digital integration using global standards.

By digitizing the 60 million leaflets provided annually by Opella Egypt alone, we could save 300 tonnes of carbon emissions and protect 5,400 trees. Recognizing the significance of collaboration and active participation among various stakeholders, Opella is committed to supporting initiatives that facilitate this transition and drive sustainable change.

About Opella.

Opella is the self-care challenger with third-largest portfolio in the Over-The-Counter (OTC) & Vitamins, Minerals & Supplements (VMS) market globally. Our mission is to bring health in people’s hands by making self-care as simple as it should be. For half a billion consumers worldwide – and counting.

At the core of this mission are our brands worldwide, our 11,000-strong global team, our 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites and 4 specialized science and innovation development centers. Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many brands worldwide, including Telfast, Doliprane, Bronchicum, Enterogermina, Maalox, Nasacort, Maxilase, Bisolvon and Buscopan, B Corp certified, we are active players in the journey towards healthier people and planet.