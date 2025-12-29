Project Gate Developments announced the launch of its new project, Axent Mall, in a strategic location at the heart of South Academy, directly adjacent to the Police Mosque and overlooking El-Orouba Square.

The project targets total sales of EGP 600m, reflecting the company’s careful site selection based on an in-depth study that demonstrates its strategy of developing projects grounded in operational efficiency and sustainable value, rather than relying solely on prime locations.

Eng. Khaled Hassan, Chairman of Project Gate Developments, stated that Axent Mall represents an advanced model of real estate investment driven by actual daily foot traffic. The mall is situated on a prime corner along the main internal commercial axis of South Academy—a corridor connecting upscale residential areas, international schools, and key entrances to the district—ensuring a steady flow of visitors and customers throughout the day.

He added that the Axent Mall benefits from a direct population base of over 60,000 residents, in addition to more than 100,000 daily movements generated by international schools, medical institutions, sports centers, and places of worship. Its proximity to key landmarks such as Cairo Festival City and the North Teseen Axis further creates real and sustainable demand for commercial and office activities, enhancing the project’s success potential.

Hassan noted that the mixed-use project spans an area of 1,510 sqm, with a carefully calculated building ratio that ensures clear circulation and easy access for all visitors and tenants. The development includes two basement levels for parking and services, a ground floor, and three repetitive upper floors.

The ground and first floors are designed to accommodate retail and dining outlets, featuring double-frontage units and outdoor terraces that enhance the customer experience and increase rental value.

The second and third floors are dedicated to office spaces, providing a quiet working environment separate from the commercial areas, with a design that maximizes space efficiency and ensures a fully integrated workspace.

The company’s chairman disclosed that the project is designed according to a “Boutique Scale” concept, focusing on operational efficiency, tenant success, and maximizing returns per square meter, rather than sheer size.

Axent Mall boasts clear operational advantages, such as dual-frontage units that maximize commercial visibility. The company offers a flexible payment plan, featuring a down payment starting at 10% and installments of up to 10 years—an innovative system introduced for clients for the first time, he explained.

Hassan pointed out that the project is being executed through a comprehensive consultancy framework that ensures the highest standards: Smarch is handling contemporary architectural designs, Tredcon is responsible for general contracting and engineering works, AWI is managing retail consultancy and commercial mix planning, Omega provides electromechanical business consultancy, and MRB oversees management and operational consultancy—ensuring the project is fully operational and efficient from day one.

Axent Mall is not merely an addition to the company’s portfolio, but a practical embodiment of Project Gate Developments’ philosophy of creating projects driven by real foot traffic, residential density, and smart planning, Hassan said.

He concluded that the project aims to deliver sustainable investment returns, enhance long-term asset value, and reflects the company’s commitment to developing projects that meet client expectations while adding genuine value to Egypt’s real estate market.