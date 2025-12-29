Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amman City Airport, marking a significant milestone in regional aviation. Under the agreement, Jazeera Airways is set to become the first airline to operate scheduled commercial flights at the airport, further strengthening the air bridge between Kuwait and Jordan.

The MoU was officially signed by Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, and Eng. Ahmed Azzam, CEO of Jordan Airport Company (JAC).

This partnership, designed to facilitate seamless travel between the two countries is expected to alleviate pressure on regional hubs, provide passengers with more convenient access to the heart of Amman, while bolstering tourism and trade ties between the two nations.

Commenting on the signing, Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, said:

“As we celebrate 20 years of flying, we also honor two decades of connecting Kuwait to Amman. By signing this MoU, we are honored to be the first airline to establish operations at Amman City Airport. This agreement is a testament of our commitment to the Jordanian market. Operating from this strategic location, we will offer passengers more choice and a faster route into the city, reinforcing our mission of accessible and efficient travel. We also bring our signature T5 airport experience directly to Amman, delivering a fast, affordable, and hassle-free journey that prioritizes our customers' most valuable assets: both time and money.”

Eng. Ahmad Azzam, CEO of JAC, added:

“The signing of this MoU represents a key strategic step in the development of Amman City Airport and in strengthening its role as a vital gateway for regional air traffic. We are pleased to welcome Jazeera Airways as the first airline to launch scheduled commercial operations at the airport, reflecting the strong partnership and shared vision between both parties. This collaboration will enhance passenger choice, ease congestion at primary airports, and contribute to boosting tourism and economic ties between the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the State of Kuwait, in line with our strategy to develop a flexible and future-ready airport infrastructure.”

Operations from Amman City Airport are expected to commence next month, following the completion of necessary technical and regulatory arrangements.

Jazeera Airways has maintained a robust presence in Jordan since its inception, having launched its first flights to Amman in 2005. Over the past 20 years, the airline has played a pivotal role in connecting families, business travelers, and tourists, consistently expanding its frequency to meet the growing demand between the two countries.​​​​​