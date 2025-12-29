Nile Textile Industries – the industrial arm of MGS Industry Group – announced that it continues to achieve strong growth rates during 2025, building on the positive performance that gained strong momentum in 2024. Total production of garments and home textiles increased by 56% compared to the previous year, bringing cumulative growth to approximately 98% since 2024, alongside a 27% increase in the average unit price.

Eng. Mahmoud Ghazal, Chairman of MGS Industry Group, Member of the Home Textiles Manufacturers and Exporters Chamber at the Export Council, and Member of the Textile Industries Chamber, stated that these results reflect the growing demand for Egyptian products in international markets, particularly in the U.S. and European markets. This rising demand has driven the Group to expand its production capacity and increase its workforce to keep pace with rapidly growing sales.

Ghazal noted that in June 2024, the Group recorded record sales growth of 100% compared to the previous year, with expectations that growth will reach approximately 150% during 2025, supported by a clear strategy focused on expansion and improved operational efficiency.

Regarding 2026, Ghazal confirmed that the Group plans to inject additional investments of nearly USD 20 million. He explained that these investments will be directed toward establishing new production units in several governorates in Upper Egypt, fully dedicated (100%) to export. Part of the investments will also be allocated to upgrading and purchasing advanced machinery and production equipment, as well as launching training and qualification programs for workers to enhance productivity and improve product quality in line with global market requirements.

He added that the Group’s policy focuses on investing in human capital by expanding employment and providing sustainable job opportunities, contributing to reducing unemployment rates and supporting economic development across various governorates, particularly in Upper Egypt.

In a related context, Ghazal announced the readiness of Nile Textile Industries – the industrial arm of MGS Industry Group – to participate in the international “Heimtextil” exhibition, stressing that participation in such events represents a strategic opportunity to enhance the global competitiveness of Egyptian products, build new partnerships, and open new export markets that support the Group’s sustainable growth plans.