Golden Land Development announced the launch of its latest residential project, Nasem Compound, located in the Green Revolution area in Sheikh Zayed City, as part of the company’s expansion plan aimed at developing fully integrated residential communities that combine modern design, tranquility, and nature, with total investments reaching EGP 5 billion.

Ahmed Lotfy, Vice Chairman of Golden Land Development, stated that Nasem reflects the company’s philosophy of delivering a distinctive real estate product that achieves a balance between luxury, privacy, and ease of living, emphasizing that the project represents a strong addition to the company’s residential portfolio.

An Exceptional Location in the Heart of Sheikh Zayed

Lotfy explained that the location of Nasem Compound was carefully selected, as it enjoys a prime strategic position that ensures easy access to major roads and vital services. The project is located:

One minute from the Cairo–Alexandria Desert Road

Two minutes from Al Nozha Street

Three minutes from Sphinx International Airport

Ten minutes from the Grand Egyptian Museum

He added that this location gives the project a strong competitive advantage, whether for residential living or investment purposes.

Urban Design That Puts Quality of Life First

The Vice Chairman noted that Nasem Compound spans an area of 8.5 acres, with a construction ratio not exceeding 27%, while the majority of the land is allocated to green spaces and artificial lakes, ensuring a healthy environment and high levels of privacy for residents.

The project includes 10 residential buildings with a height of G+4, all featuring direct views of open landscapes, in a design that enhances comfort and serenity.

Diverse Units to Meet Different Needs

Lotfy confirmed that the project offers a wide range of residential units, starting from one-bedroom apartments up to four-bedroom units, with varying numbers of units per floor (4, 6, or 8 apartments), providing multiple options that cater to different segments, whether for end-users or investors.

World-Class Architectural Designs

He added that the company has contracted ADC to handle the architectural and engineering designs of the project, in addition to a strategic partnership with Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Nasser Al Thani, bringing strong international expertise in the development of upscale residential and commercial communities.

Flexible Payment Plans and Attractive Booking Opportunities

The Vice Chairman stated that the project has been launched with competitive prices and flexible payment plans, including:

Starting price per square meter from EGP 35,000

5% launch discount

Down payment starting from 10%

Installments up to 10 years

Delivery within 3 years

The company also offers the option of pre-launch booking with a fully refundable reservation fee of EGP 50,000.

A Strong Track Record That Builds Customer Confidence

Lotfy concluded by emphasizing that Golden Land Development has a solid track record of success in the Egyptian real estate market, through distinguished projects such as Mini Compound Ladress, Stip Mall, and Beit Al Watan developments, which enhances customer confidence and positions Nasem Compound as a promising residential and investment opportunity.