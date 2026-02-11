The conference also highlighted the critical role of Laboratory leadership and emergency preparedness, with insights from the African Society of Laboratory Medicine

WHX Labs is held at Dubai World Trade Centre and runs concurrently with WHX to form the world’s largest healthcare event

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Artificial intelligence (AI) took centre stage on the opening day of WHX Labs at Dubai World Trade Centre, with global experts examining how AI-powered diagnostics are accelerating the transition to Healthcare 3.0 during the event’s Laboratory Management track.

Leading the discussion, Dr Anmol Kapoor, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BioAro, delivered a session titled “Bridging multiomics to clinical realities: Harnessing AI for delivering Healthcare 3.0,” outlining how advanced analytics, genomics and artificial intelligence are reshaping laboratory medicine and patient care.

Specialising in genomics, artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, BioAro has developed an integrated tool that combines AI-powered genomic analysis, medical records and interactive applications to generate comprehensive, end-to-end patient health profiles.

Healthcare 3.0 represents a shift towards predictive, personalised and digitally enabled healthcare, with laboratories and diagnostics playing a central role in this transformation. Driven by advances in data analytics, AI, automation and precision medicine, this new era prioritises early detection, faster clinical decision-making and more targeted treatments.

During his presentation, Dr Kapoor outlined the evolution of healthcare models, explaining that Healthcare 1.0 relied on limited diagnostic tools, while Healthcare 2.0, the current phase of healthcare, introduced imaging and digital records. He emphasised that Healthcare 3.0 will define the future, enabling continuous patient insights, AI-driven clinical decisions and fully patient-centric ecosystems.

“Healthcare 3.0 is more patient-centric and more personalised to you – to your DNA, your microbiome and your epigenetics,” said Dr Kapoor. “AI is critical because it enables pattern recognition and clinical interpretation across complex datasets, allowing care to be tailored to each individual patient.”

Dr Kapoor’s session was one of several Technology and Innovation Spotlight sessions taking place at WHX Labs this week, showcasing the latest advances in laboratory diagnostics from leading technology partners. These sessions feature case studies and expert discussions highlighting the real-world application and clinical impact of emerging laboratory tests and devices.

The Technology and Innovation Spotlight sessions continue throughout the week at WHX Labs with other topics set to be explored, including “Neurodegenerative Insights: A focus on novel NDD RUO assays”, implementation science considerations for digitally enabled tuberculosis microscopy, and molecular diagnostics for infections of the skin, hair and nails.

Tom Coleman, Portfolio Director, Informa Markets, said: “As a global platform for the laboratory community, WHX Labs brings together innovators, technology providers and healthcare leaders to examine how next-generation diagnostics, AI and integrated digital ecosystems are shaping the future of healthcare and enabling more resilient, future-ready health systems.”

Elsewhere at the Laboratory Management Conference, Dr Talkmore Maruta, Director of Programs at the African Society of Laboratory Medicine, addressed the session “Building resilient organisations through emergency preparedness.”

Reflecting on global lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Maruta underscored the critical role of diagnostics in emergency response and the importance of leadership in determining whether laboratories fail, survive or adapt during crises.

“For any effective pandemic response, you need to understand what is causing the outbreak,” said Dr Maruta. “Laboratories play a critical role in informing interventions and ensuring health systems are prepared to respond.

Marking 25 years of success this year, WHX Labs is the region’s leading laboratory and diagnostics event. Taking place from 10-13 February, the event runs concurrently with WHX, held at Dubai Exhibition Centre, to form the world's largest healthcare event.

The event provides a platform for dealmaking, networking and knowledge exchange, while addressing some of the most pressing challenges in laboratory science. WHX Labs is held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to delivering world-leading healthcare.

