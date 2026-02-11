Dubai, UAE: Chery UAE, represented in the country by AW Rostamani Group, has announced the launch of Chery Kids, a new family-centric initiative designed to spark curiosity and bring families closer through meaningful experiences. The initiative reflects Chery’s evolving journey beyond mobility, creating platforms that empower the next generation and celebrate the world through their eyes.

Developed as a long-term commitment to supporting families in the UAE and fostering a spirit of innovation and discovery, Chery Kids introduces a world where learning, creativity, and exploration intersect. It positions Chery as a forward-thinking, people-first automotive brand that fuels imagination in the hearts of young dreamers.

The launch of Chery Kids sets the foundation for the first initiative under its umbrella: Chery Got Talent, an engaging nationwide program inviting children to design their “dream cars.” Through color and personal expression, the campaign aims to encourage young minds to reimagine the future of mobility and showcase their artistic talents.

Celebrating imagination as a universal language, Chery Kids and Chery Got Talent highlight Chery UAE’s commitment to building community-driven initiatives that extend far beyond automotive innovation. Together, they form a Platform that nurtures the next generation’s creativity while strengthening bonds between families.

Zaher Sabbagh, Director of Chery UAE, commented: “With Chery Kids, we are creating a space where imagination can thrive; a world where children feel empowered to dream, design, and express themselves. This initiative reflects Chery’s belief that innovation begins in childhood, and that creativity is the engine that drives the future. Chery Got Talent is the first step in this exciting journey, inviting young creators to bring their ideas to life and inspiring families to share in the joy of discovery.”

As part of Chery Kids, Chery Got Talent will introduce more programs and family-focused activations in the coming months, reaffirming Chery UAE’s mission to uplift communities and encourage meaningful family experiences rooted in creativity and connection.

About Chery

Since its establishment in 1997, Chery has adhered to technology-driven development, with its overarching vision of building an auto brand with international competitiveness and influence. Relying on the continuous pursuit of technological innovation, Chery stands as the first Chinese passenger car company to export complete vehicles, CKD parts, engines, manufacturing technology and equipment to the global market.

Through implementing product, localization, and talent strategies, the brand now covers more than 80 countries and regions with over 13 million users, ranking first in exports of Chinese brand passenger cars for 21 consecutive years. Chery also became the best Chinese global brand builder in cars and ranked 14th on the global list, according to the 2023 Chinese Global Brand Builders Top 50.

In 2023, Chery UAE made its debut in the Emirati market through its official sole distributor, AW Rostamani Group (AWR), a leading business conglomerate with over 70 years of excellence in the UAE. This partnership combines Chery’s global brand presence and commitment to green technological advancements with AWR’s legacy of customer satisfaction and market expertise.

For further information, please visit www.cheryuae.com or call Toll Free 800-CHERY (800-24379).