Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, is unveiling a suite of AI-powered innovations at the World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026 to meet the region's accelerating demand for smarter, faster and more sustainable care.

The UAE’s healthcare sector is ready for this transformation. In the 2025 Philips Health Trends Research UAE, 77% of residents are confident in AI’s ability to enhance healthcare delivery - from diagnosis and treatment planning to operational efficiency. This confidence extends to virtual care with 79% of UAE residents expressing positive sentiment toward telehealth and e-health solutions. In parallel, sustainability is influencing patient decisions more than ever, with 83% of respondents more likely to choose providers that champion environmentally responsible practices.

Building on Philips’ established presence and partnerships across the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META), the company is meeting the region’s readiness through action, delivering innovations that harness AI to streamline workflows, bring diagnostic care closer to patients, and operate more sustainably at every level.

"This region is not waiting for healthcare transformation - it's driving it," says Tamer Said, General Manager, Health Systems, Philips Gulf & Levant and West Africa. "What we're showcasing at WHX Dubai 2026 reflects that leadership: solutions designed to give time back to clinicians and patients, and a connected portfolio that enables health systems to deliver better care for more people."

Making their regional debut at WHX Dubai 2026 are breakthrough innovations in MR, CT, mobile X-ray and point-of-care ultrasound, alongside Philips' broader connected portfolio spanning healthcare informatics, patient monitoring, Image-Guided Therapy and Sleep & Respiratory Care.

World-First Imaging Innovations

Philips is unveiling two flagship diagnostic imaging innovations for the first time in the region that leverage AI to eliminate traditional trade-offs between speed, image quality and sustainability.

Philips BlueSeal Horizon[1] - an entirely new 3.0T MRI platform that includes the world’s first helium-free[2] 3.0T magnet. A pivotal advance in MRI innovation, helium-free 3.0T is a major scientific achievement set to bring next-generation clinical AI into everyday practice.

“BlueSeal Horizon’s helium-free magnet not only reduces siting complexity, installation time and total lifecycle risk – it also introduces breakthrough AI-powered software that overcomes the traditional compromise between imaging speed and precision, improving outcomes for patients, practitioners and the planet[3],” says Said.

Clinical AI innovations on the BlueSeal Horizon platform will:

Automate time-consuming planning steps to be completed in as little as 30 seconds,

Allow radiologists to preview scans, adjust image quality and speed parameters in real time, optimizing workflow efficiency for more timely diagnosis,

Enable scans up to three times faster with images up to 80% sharper[4] for accelerated, and more consistent imaging results, supporting confident, first-time-right diagnosis, while expanding access to advanced imaging.

Also being shown for the first time in the region at WHX Dubai is Verida[5] - the world's first detector-based spectral CT fully powered by AI. Built on more than a decade of clinical experience, with over 800 global installations and supported by over 800 peer-reviewed publications[6], Philips' spectral CT technology has been fully embedded into clinical workflows.

Verida integrates AI across the imaging chain, from acquisition to reconstruction, generating superior spectral image quality with minimal noise. It reconstructs 145 images per second, delivering entire exams automatically in less than 30 seconds - enabling up to 270 exams every day[7]. With its full AI capabilities, Verida can achieve dramatic dose reduction[8] without compromising image quality and reduce energy consumption by up to 45%.[9]

"Combining the latest advances in our proven spectral CT technology with AI, our flagship Verida CT system is designed to set a new standard in superior image quality and accelerated scans which are fully embedded in the radiology workflow — helping clinicians detect and characterize disease earlier, reduce variability in diagnoses, and support efficient treatment pathways, in a single scan," says Said.

Diagnostic Precision to the Point of Care

To meet the demands of the UAE’s expanding healthcare system, Philips is showcasing advanced point-of-care solutions that deliver diagnostics directly to patients.

Philips Radiography 7000 M - a premium mobile X-ray system, uses smart automation and AI to reduce physical strain on staff and increase patient throughput by up to 37%,[10],[11] supporting the region’s priorities for healthcare access and efficiency.

Flash 5100 Point of Care Ultrasound - combines exceptional image clarity, smart automation, and a portable vertical design with intuitive touchscreen controls. It allows clinicians to perform and document exams in real time, ideal for high-pressure environments.

Philips Transcend Plus Release in echocardiography, and Elevate Release in General Imaging and OBGYN. Building on the Transcend platform, it integrates AI and intelligent automation into EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx cardiovascular ultrasound systems, delivering fast, reproducible results with high image quality and enhanced decision support.

"Transcend Plus is one solution that delivers on healthcare providers’ belief that AI can reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease[12]," says Said. “The system streamlines workflows and improves diagnostic accuracy across care settings - from echo labs to outpatient clinics and long-term care - helping cardiology teams work more efficiently, without compromising quality.”

Across the portfolio, Collaboration Live enables secure, real-time remote specialist guidance from any Philips ultrasound system, while shared interfaces and compatible transducers eliminate learning curves between systems - addressing workflow challenges and ensuring uniform diagnostic capabilities from major hospitals to community clinics for better patient care.

Connected Healthcare Ecosystem across Care Settings

Complementing these flagship innovations, Philips is showcasing its comprehensive solutions portfolio designed to support coordinated care pathways across the region’s diverse healthcare ecosystem. The showcase includes:

Integrated Healthcare Informatics platforms that enable seamless, reliable data exchange between patient and practitioner, and across every device - transforming clinical data into actionable insights directly into clinical workflows. Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform captures streaming clinical data from nearly any patient device and delivers contextually rich device data for multiple uses such as alarm management, decision support, clinical surveillance, retrospective analytics and research. High-fidelity medical device data can be shared with electronic medical records, clinical information systems, databases and support applications[13] at all points of care - providing comprehensive information, predictive analysis and context that power decision-making so that clinical teams can prioritize and coordinate care more effectively.

Integrated Diagnostics offering brings radiology and cardiology workflows together in a unified solution. To support efficient, consistent radiology operations, Philips Radiology Workspace combines AI-powered insights, advanced visualization, interactive reporting, and integrated scheduling and ordering. In Cardiology, Philips capabilities span echocardiography, cardiac CT, and interventional cardiology workflows, demonstrating how integrated data, analysis, and reporting tools support collaboration, standardized workflows, and continuity of care across imaging services.

Digital Pathology solutions that accelerate the transition to fully digital pathology workflows that enable more insights and unlock the potential for integrated diagnostics, and interoperability with cloud and AI.[14] Giving clinicians deeper, data-driven clinical insights to accelerate the path from images to answers.

Comprehensive Image-Guided Therapy solutions advancing minimally invasive procedures including the Azurion Release 3.0 that reduces patient preparation time and delivers 17% faster minimally invasive procedures[15], while transforming stroke care through direct-to-angio-suite treatment to shorten critical time-to-treatment in these emergency settings where every second counts. The Zenition 90 Motorized mobile C-arm with flat detector that effectively delivers state-of-the-art image quality for the most challenging procedures, with automated workflows with its versatile motion, image controls and advanced software solutions.

Partnerships with leading medical device companies, built on Service-oriented Device Connectivity (SDC) standards in development, enabling an open, interoperable ecosystem intended to offer efficient workflows for clinicians, including better alarm management, and more tranquil hospital experiences for patients.

Patient Monitoring solutions, including the award-winning[1] IntelliVue Patient Monitor 6500, for flexible monitoring across multiple care settings and the IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor with multi-display and multi-user capabilities for the highest-acuity patients and the most demanding interventions. When combined with the Philips Visual Patient Avatar, studies have shown improved situational awareness, allowing clinicians to view vital signs quickly[16] while staying focused on the surgical field.

The eICU critical care telehealth program that empowers clinical teams to transcend boundaries while reducing mortality, lengths of stay and cost of care.[17],[18]

Comprehensive Sleep and Respiratory care solutions supporting comprehensive patient care across care settings.

"The UAE's healthcare transformation is gathering momentum, and the innovations we're unveiling at WHX Dubai are designed to accelerate it," says Said. "By connecting care across settings, embedding AI into clinical workflows, and designing for sustainability, we're helping healthcare teams deliver predictive, personalized care - and giving them back time to focus on patients.”

World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026 is taking place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre from February 9 - 12, 2026. Visit the Philips booth at Stand N21.J10.

For more information or to book time with one of our Philips Lifecycle Solutions experts, visit the Philips at WHX 2026 webpage and follow @PhilipsME on X (Twitter) for live #WHXDubai2026 updates.

[1] BlueSeal Horizon Platform is ‘Work in Progress’ and not available in any jurisdiction. Its future availability cannot be ensured

[2] Helium-free operations. 7 liters of helium is permanently enclosed in the cryogenic circuit.

[3] Philips has led the development of helium-free MRI since 2018, with more than 2,000 of its 1.5T BlueSeal MRI systems installed worldwide, saving more than 6 million liters of liquid helium to date. The amount of liquid helium saved is a calculation compared to a previous generation magnet with 1500 liters of helium.

[4] Compared to Philips SENSE/ C-SENSE imaging SmartSpeed Precise is already available on current 3.0T systems.

[5] CE marked and 510(k) pending. Not available for sale in the United States.

[6] Data on file.

[7] Spectral CT Verida Premium up to 270 (4 CIRS config) exams a day (16 hours dual shift working day) meeting the needs of radiology departments with extended work hours and very high patient throughput.

[8] Dose reduction assessments were performed using reference body protocol. In clinical practice, the use of Spectral Precise Image may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, and anatomical location. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task.

[9] Based on Axial Body 3D Scan with 80% dose reduction. Energy savings for system preparation is not included.

[10] As compared to Radiography 5700 M — MobileDiagnost wDR

[11] Validated by 15 out of 15 technologists in a test environment

[12] Philips FHI 2025 Cardiology Snapshot | Philips

[13] Device must be capable of data output and system must be able to receive HL7.

[14] PIPS enables iSyntax files and with the Software Development Kit (SDK) third-party companies can use this for AI capabilities.

[15] Results from study conducted at St. Antonius Hospital. Results verified by NAMSA, independent third-party expert on study design and analytics. Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.

[16] Tscholl DW, Handschin L, Neubauer P, et al. Using an animated patient avatar to improve perception of vital sign information by anaesthesia professionals. Br J Anaesth. 2018;121(3):662-671. doi:10.1016/j.bja.2018.04.024

[17] Lilly CM, et al. A Multi-center Study of ICU Telemedicine Reengineering of Adult Critical Care. CHEST. 2014 Mar; 145(3): 500-7.

[18] Lilly CM, et al. Critical Care Telemedicine: Evolution and State of the Art. Crit Care Med. 2014 Nov; 42(11): 2429-36.