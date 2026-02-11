Conversational AI market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow to nearly USD 2.3 billion by 2031

Harmony solves the biggest pain points for regional enterprises: seamless cross-channel context, smart AI escalation, unified agent workflows, and compliance in key markets like the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Dubai, UAE – As enterprises across the Middle East fast-track AI adoption in customer experience, Exotel has announced the regional launch of Harmony, its AI-powered, human-assisted CX orchestration platform.

The launch was unveiled by Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, Exotel, during his address at IDC CIO Summit – Middle East, marking the company’s strategic expansion into AI-led experience transformation in the region, where he shared insights on how Harmony is set to power a new era of intelligent, emotionally aware, and context-driven customer engagement.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. The conversational AI market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow to nearly USD 2.3 billion by 2031, driven by national digital transformation agendas such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE National AI Strategy 2031. Globally, the emergence of agentic AI platforms is expected to reshape how organisations operate, with industry projections estimating that more than one billion AI agents could be deployed across enterprises by 2029. This shift signals not just greater automation, but a fundamental rethinking of enterprise architecture.

Despite accelerated AI investments, many organisations continue to operate fragmented customer experience ecosystems, relying on disconnected tools for voice, messaging, AI agents, analytics, and human agents. This often results in context loss, repeated conversations, inefficient AI-to-human escalations, rising operational costs, and increasing compliance complexity.

Harmony has been built to address this structural gap.

Designed as a unified, AI-first architecture for modern CX, Harmony brings all customer conversations, behavioural signals, and contextual memory into a single intelligent orchestration layer. Rather than layering AI onto legacy systems, the platform is natively built to enable agentic AI workflows while ensuring human supervision, compliance, and empathy remain central to customer engagement.

The platform operates on three core principles — Intelligence, Unity, and Harmony — which translate into three enterprise-critical outcomes: intelligent automation at scale, deep contextual personalisation, and end-to-end observability across every customer interaction.

At the core of Harmony is a real-time customer memory layer that captures sentiment, state, intent, and behavioural signals across voice and digital channels. This enables both AI systems and human agents to operate with full conversational awareness, allowing every interaction to adapt dynamically based on context, eliminating repetition and enabling truly personalised engagement at scale.

Harmony’s Agent Monitored Contact Center (AMCC) model incorporates Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) supervision, allowing human agents to monitor AI-led interactions and intervene seamlessly when required, ensuring accuracy, emotional intelligence, and regulatory adherence while scaling end-to-end automation. Conversational Quality Analysis (CQA) evaluates both AI- and human-handled conversations in real time for compliance, sentiment, performance, and quality — enabling predictive supervision and continuous optimisation. Complementing this is OneAssist for Agents, which provides live recommendations, next-best actions, automated summaries, and knowledge assistance during interactions – reducing agent workload while improving resolution speed.

Together, these capabilities create a continuously learning system that interprets context, refines performance over time, and supports intelligent AI-human collaboration at scale.

The platform enables up to 60 per cent automation, delivers 15–20 per cent productivity gains, and ensures 99.9 per cent uptime, allowing organisations to expand engagement capacity while maintaining service standards and regulatory compliance — particularly critical in markets such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where data sovereignty and governance requirements remain a priority.

“Harmony represents the evolution from isolated automation to intelligent orchestration,” said Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer, Exotel. “As enterprises prepare for a future where AI agents operate at scale, the focus must shift from simply deploying more AI agents to building unified systems that ensure context continuity, supervision, and empathy. Agentic AI must function within a cohesive architecture. With Harmony, AI strengthens human capability rather than replacing it.”

Exotel’s expansion into AI-led CX orchestration has been strengthened by its strategic acquisitions of Ameyo and Cogno AI, combining advanced contact centre infrastructure, conversational AI expertise, and scalable cloud communications into a single enterprise-grade platform. Globally, Exotel powers over 25 billion customer interactions annually, including 4 billion AI-driven conversations, serving more than 7,000 enterprises worldwide.

With the launch of Harmony in the Middle East, Exotel positions itself not just as a communications solutions provider, but as a strategic CX transformation partner enabling organisations to scale AI-driven efficiency while preserving continuity, empathy, and control in customer engagement.

For more information, visit: https://exotel.com