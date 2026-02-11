Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The International Code Council (ICC) will participate in the Housing and Sustainable Urban Development Forum, Saudi Arabia, taking place on 11-12 February 2026 at the JW Marriott Hotel, Riyadh.

The forum provides a strategic platform to promote innovation, growth and regulatory alignment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) housing and urban development sector, offering updates on regulations, national projects and emerging standards.

As part of the forum’s high-level agenda, Mohamed Amer, Managing Director of ICC MENA, will participate as a panelist in the Stakeholders Panel Session on Strategic Policy and Evolving Standards Shaping Regulatory Frameworks and Saudi Building Codes Towards Sustainable Housing. The panel will be moderated by Mariam Shai, Regional Coordinator at CBL Holding, and will include distinguished representatives from leading regulatory and standards organizations.

During the discussions, Amer will highlight how international building codes can be effectively adapted for Saudi Arabian needs without compromising their core intent. He will emphasize the importance of aligning global best practices with local needs, construction methods and national development priorities, while preserving internationally recognized principles of safety and sustainability.

In a subsequent discussion, Amer will focus on the critical role of enforcement capacity in achieving the objectives of building regulations. Drawing on ICC’s global experience, he will underscore that strong enforcement mechanisms, capacity building and active stakeholder engagement are essential to ensuring that building codes move beyond policy frameworks and deliver measurable, real-world impact.

“Saudi Arabia is making remarkable progress in advancing sustainable housing and resilient urban development in line with Vision 2030,” said Amer. “ICC is proud to contribute its global expertise in building safety, sustainability and code implementation, while supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to develop robust, locally relevant regulatory frameworks.”

ICC’s participation at the Housing and Sustainable Urban Development Forum reflects its continued commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s transformation agenda through collaboration, knowledge sharing and the advancement of high-performance building codes and standards.

