Muscat, Oman - As part of its ongoing efforts to build impactful partnerships and strengthen engagement with diverse customer segments, Oman Oil Marketing Company has signed a collaboration agreement with One More Drive Group. The signing ceremony took place on 23 June 2025 at the Oman Oil Airport Heights Service Station in Muscat.

This first-of-its-kind partnership between a leading national fuel company and a local automotive group aims to empower Oman’s community of driving enthusiasts through interactive programs and personalized experiences that align with their passion for performance. Through this collaboration, Oman Oil will support the group by offering them the opportunity to fuel their upcoming journeys with Ultimax 98, its premium high-octane fuel.

Commenting on the This agreement reflects our commitment to redefining the traditional role of fuel marketers by embracing innovation and prioritizing customer experience. We believe in creating partnerships that speak to the aspirations of youth and resonate with the automotive culture in Oman. Through this collaboration, we continue to support modern lifestyles by delivering meaningful, on-the-ground experiences backed by our expanding network of 116 service stations offering high-quality Ultimax 98 fuel across the Sultanate."

The next phase of the partnership will include a series of activations, on-site events, and digital campaigns, offering immersive experiences and direct engagement with One More Drive’s active community of over 250 automotive enthusiasts across Oman.

This initiative also reflects Oman Oil’s ongoing vision to reimagine the role of service stations, transforming them into integrated lifestyle destinations that offer much more than fuel. By adopting innovative technologies to enhance everyday convenience, the company continues to evolve the customer experience across its growing network. The company also remains committed to meeting the needs of performance-focused drivers through specialized products like Ultimax 98, the only 98-octane, unleaded fuel available in Oman, formulated to deliver a superior driving experience while protecting engines and optimizing performance.

About Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO)

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) is a trusted leader in energy solutions, delivering innovative and customer-focused services across Oman and the GCC. Since its establishment in 2003, OOMCO has built an extensive network of service stations, convenience stores, and specialized offerings, providing high-quality fuels, lubricants, and retail experiences tailored to diverse needs. With a strong commitment to Oman Vision 2040, OOMCO supports initiatives that promote sustainability, health, and safety, ensuring positive impacts for communities and the nation.