Dubai, UAE – Gulf Craft, in collaboration with Cristiano Gatto Design, is proud to announce that the Majesty 145 has won the top honour in the Interior Design – Concept Yacht category at the International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2025, hosted by design et al and Luxe et al on May 6th at at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

Fully created by Cristiano Gatto Design in collaboration with the Majesty design team, the Majesty 145 reflects refined sophistication inside and out. The yacht features a holistic approach where both exteriors and interiors are seamlessly integrated. Wellness is at the core, with spaces conceived as sensory sanctuaries that blend natural materials, fluid lines, and marine tones to foster deep relaxation. A signature salt wall symbolizes purification and renewal, while the interiors showcase a timeless elegance through neutral tones, warm lighting, and navy accents.

“Winning this award fills me with deep emotion for myself, for my work, and for the talented young team that works with me,” says Cristiano Gatto, founder of Cristiano Gatto Design Studio. “The Majesty 145 is more than just a yacht: it’s a story of beauty, harmony, and the profound human connection with one of the elements I love most: the sea. Every line and every space of this vessel has been shaped with heart and passion. Knowing that this vision is being shared and recognised is an incredible honour, and I must say, a true source of pride. I would like to sincerely thank Gulf Craft for continuing to believe in my design philosophy over the years, a philosophy that, now more than ever, must be able to stir emotions.”

This recognition highlights not only the creative brilliance of Cristiano Gatto Design, but also the commitment and expertise of Majesty’s design and production teams, and the growing global success of the Majesty superyacht range.

“Winning this award is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft. “It reflects not only the vision behind the Majesty brand but also the precision, passion and persistence that go into designing and building each vessel. This is yet another milestone in our mission to shape the future of luxury yachting, from the UAE to the world.”

Praised for their distinctive styling, world-class engineering, and exceptional onboard comfort, Majesty yachts and superyachts combine outstanding performance with a semi-custom approach, delivering tailored luxury interiors that meet the individual preferences and lifestyles of discerning owners around the world.

About Gulf Craft Group:

Gulf Craft Group is a prominent global entity with multiple companies under its umbrella in the yacht and boat manufacturing industry. Our portfolio includes Gulf Craft, Gulf Craft Maldives, and Gulf Craft Services. Together, we deliver high-quality, personalised vessels for leisure and commercial pursuits to a diverse global clientele, along with exceptional service and support. At the heart of Gulf Craft Group is Gulf Craft, the parent brand that oversees prestigious names such as Majesty, Nomad, Oryx, SilverCAT, and Touring Passenger Vessels. These brands offer a wide range of yachts and boats, from 32 to 175 feet, embodying advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate global team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite-production superyacht. Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network. The Group operates state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities, including a 462,000 sq. ft shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 100,000 sq. ft manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand new 800,000 sq. ft facility set to launch soon. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats. Gulf Craft Group's unique integrated approach ensures comprehensive support and service for its customers worldwide, continually meeting and exceeding customer aspirations.