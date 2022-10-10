Forum to be a platform for Africa’s aerospace and defense stakeholders to convene, integrate and implement plans

Senegal: To support and address the security challenges and the necessity for regional Air Forces to enhance air operations to counter asymmetrical threats across Africa, the Inaugural African Airforce Forum will be highlighting aviation in Low intensity conflicts and will be hosted by the Senegal Air Force at the King Fahd Palace Dakar in Senegal from 26 to 27 October 2022.

The two-day forum will feature bespoke networking exercises and interactive platforms for the region’s Airforce leadership and global solution providers to enhance collaborative approaches to combat regional security challenges.

The congregation is essential for the entire aerospace community to cooperatively advance tactics, and MRO supply-chain management. Senegalese Air Force is currently enhancing their fleet capabilities and personal readiness to support counterinsurgency and counterterrorism operations. This readiness is crucial in the context of the beginning of oil and gas exploitation in 2023, and the further need to provide air assets to safeguard offshore and onshore oil and gas assets.

Chief of Air Force Staff, Brigadier General Papa Souleymane SARR is delighted to welcome the global aerospace community to this critical meeting of Air Force leadership as well as renowned solution providers. The forum will provide the ideal setting to converse about the evolving role air operations play in counterinsurgency efforts and highlight the importance of the regions forces to cooperatively address ways to enhance the security landscape. As the premier strategic gathering of Air Forces, and key solution providers in Africa, the forum will enhance the full value chain of Africa’s defense and security aviation sector.

An international exhibition at the event will be showcasing the latest materials, equipment and most advanced systems and technologies in the domain of Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, as well as Maintenance, repair, and overhaul. Training and retention of personnel will also be discussed.

The aim of the forum is to identify key requirements of Africa’s Air Forces and provide key solutions to transnational threats.

With over 300 regional and international attendees from Air Forces the African Airforce Forum is an ideal networking and knowledge sharing platform for the aerospace industry in the region.

The event will also feature more than 20 speakers, over 30 sponsors and exhibitors, over 20 Chiefs of Air Forces, over 30 Air Forces will also be represented as well as 22 media partners. The countries participating will span the African continent as well as partners from around the world.

