Her Excellency Hon. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, attends as a guest of honor the signing of TAQA Arabia the leading energy distribution group in the region an MOU with the Tanzanian government, for the investment and development of several natural gas distribution projects.

The MOU was inked by Eng. Khaled AbuBakr TAQA Arabia’s Chairman as well as Ms. Pakinam Kafafi TAQA Arabia’s CEO along with other counterparties from the Tanzanian government. The Signing Ceremony took place in the UAE on the occasion of the Tanzania day at the Dubai Expo 2020 and was accompanied by several meetings and business seminars with companies investing in Tanzania.

This major cooperation allows TAQA Arabia – A Qalaa Holdings Company - to transform its expertise in natural gas distribution and compressed natural gas services to Tanzania, while supporting and promoting investments especially in the energy sector and promoting the utilization of natural gas as a green source of energy as compared to other alternative petroleum sources.

TAQA Arabia is already a registered existing investor in Tanzania and has already initiated investments of more than US$ 11 Million for the development and operation of 12 CNG filling stations, along with conversion centers for all types of vehicles across Dar El Salaam and neighboring regions, availing immediate savings of transportation fuel costs up to 40% for petrol vehicles and 22% of diesel ones.

On this occasion, Eng. Adly Kafafy, TAQA Arabia’s VP Africa and New Ventures, stated: “We are very honored to meet with her excellency, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, and we are privileged to have her presence as a guest of honor to such a significant event. This MOU is a cornerstone for the presence of TAQA Arabia in the Tanzanian market in order to transfer our knowledge and expertise that exceeds more than 25 years in the natural gas distribution field to the African Markets. TAQA Arabia is successfully providing more than 1.7 million customers with their daily energy needs and is willing to deliver all its knowledge and know-how to replicate its success story in Tanzania and other parts of the sub-Saharan African regions promoting and expanding the use of natural gas and providing customers with the best possible energy solutions”.

It is worth mentioning that TAQA Arabia is the leader in energy distribution across Egypt, serving more than 1.7 million customers with their daily need of Energy. TAQA Arabia invests, installs, constructs and operates energy infrastructure in Egypt and in several middle eastern and North African countries including gas transmission and distribution, conventional and renewable Power generation and distribution, marketing oil products and lubricants throughout several fuel stations across the country as well as providing water desalination and treatment services for a wide range of clients. Throughout its subsidiary “Master gas” TAQA Arabia operates more than 45 CNG stations and conversion centers across the country with an aggressive plan to reach 200 stations by the end of 2023. TAQA Also operates more than 60 fuel stations branded “TAQA” in different premium locations across Egypt.

