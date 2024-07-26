UAE – Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, managed by Hospitality Management Holding (HMH), proudly announces the official handover of its end-of-life linens and uniforms to Dr. Linen’s 360 WeaveTM Textile Recycling Initiative. This collaboration is a big step in our commitment to sustainability and managing textile waste responsibly.

Dr. Linen’s 360 WeaveTM Textile Recycling Initiative focuses on transforming old linens and uniforms that can no longer be used. Through advanced recycling techniques, the initiative transforms discarded linens and uniforms into new, useful materials, ensuring that they are repurposed effectively and contributing to a reduction in textile waste.

“Our partnership with Dr. Linen’s 360 WeaveTM Textile Recycling Initiative shows our dedication to environmental stewardship,” Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. “We are excited to support a program that not only addresses textile waste but also transforms it into valuable resources, promotes circular economy and reduces waste for a more sustainable future. I encourage all the hoteliers to join this initiative to support our environment.”

This initiative highlights Coral Beach Resort Sharjah’s dedication to sustainable practices and responsible waste management.

About Coral Hotels and Resorts

Coral Hotels and Resorts, managed by HMH – Hospitality Management Holding, was launched in 2003 as Middle East’s 1st dry hotel chain. It is a quality-driven 4 and 5-star brand with a vision of excellence. The chain offers an array of exciting properties designed for discerning travelers who seek intimate surroundings, distinctive service and a safe environment across key destinations in the Middle East and North Africa. Coral promises to serve its guests with passion through its diversified properties Coral Beirut Al Hamra Hotel, Coral Muscat Hotel & Apartments, Coral Al Ahsa Hotel, Coral Jubail Hotel, Coral Al Khobar Hotel, Coral Khartoum Hotel, Coral Port Sudan Hotel, Coral Dubai Deira Hotel, and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. All chains offer diversified dining outlets, leisure and business facilities. The hotels are equipped with wide range of rooms to meet the needs of diversified travelers from families to business travelers, to travelers seeking relaxation or a long stay.

