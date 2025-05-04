United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi – Emirates Driving Company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol (DRIVE), announced robust financial results for the first quarter of 2025, marking a powerful start to the year. The company recorded a net profit of AED 69 million, compared to AED 64 million in Q1 2024, a clear testament to its sustained growth trajectory, strategic execution, and ability to navigate evolving economic conditions with resilience and agility.

The company’s revenues for Q1 2025 surged to AED 167 million, up from AED 90 million in the same period last year, representing a growth of 85%. This exceptional performance underscores the company’s agility in capitalising on market demand and its continued success in delivering high-quality, customer-centric training solutions across its operational ecosystem.

Mr. Khaled Al Shemeli, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Driving Company, said: "Our Q1 2025 performance demonstrates the strength of our strategic vision and the agility of our operations. We continue to prioritise innovation in driver training, expand our service footprint, and invest in technologies that advance road safety across the UAE. These results reinforce our role as a national enabler of sustainable mobility and a trusted partner in shaping the future of transportation."

These results reaffirm Emirates Driving Company’s sustained capacity for growth, underpinned by a commitment to service excellence and alignment with evolving market dynamics. The company’s strong financial performance is a direct outcome of its forward-looking strategy, disciplined execution, and long-term focus on operational resilience and financial sustainability.

Dr. Ahmed Odeh, Chief Financial Officer of Emirates Driving Company, said: "Our solid financial performance in the first quarter reflects disciplined execution and sustained demand for our high-quality services. We remain focused on optimising our cost structures, enhancing operational efficiencies, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders while supporting national priorities in road safety and education."

Beyond its commercial success, Emirates Driving Company plays a central role in advancing national road safety outcomes. It delivers comprehensive training programmes that integrate advanced technologies and innovative methodologies, while prioritising community awareness through targeted workshops that address all facets of safe driving.

Through continuous enhancement of its curriculum in accordance with international standards, the company is well-positioned to meet the diverse needs of learners and contribute meaningfully to societal progress. This sustained focus on safety, education, and innovation reinforces Emirates Driving Company’s role as a key enabler of the UAE’s strategic vision to build a safer, smarter and more sustainable mobility ecosystem.

About Emirates Driving Company

Founded in 2000, Emirates Driving Company is the leading driving education provider in Abu Dhabi and a trusted government partner in delivering pre-licensing education programs. The company is committed to employing advanced training methodologies and digital innovations to ensure the delivery of high-quality educational experiences that align with road safety standards. For more information, please visit www.edcad.ae.