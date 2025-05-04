Manama, Bahrain – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) organised a coaching session under the theme “Unlocking Growth: Coaching as a Driver of Team and Business Success”, bringing together HR professionals, team leaders, and coaching enthusiasts to explore the pivotal role of coaching and mentoring in driving organisational growth and leadership development.

The session was delivered by Ms. Layla Al Qassab, Leadership Coach and Consultant, who shared practical strategies for embedding coaching practices into leadership and talent management frameworks. Her talk highlighted how coaching can strengthen teams, enhance workplace communication, and contribute to sustainable business success.

During the event, the BIBF announced the launch of the new Level 5 Certificate in Effective Coaching and Mentoring, awarded by ILM, the UK's leading provider of leadership, management, coaching and mentoring qualifications. The internationally recognised qualification is designed to equip professionals with the skills needed to support individual and team development through structured coaching approaches.

On this occasion, Ms. Anood Abbas, Head of Leadership & Management Centre at the BIBF stated, "We are proud to introduce the ILM Coaching and Mentoring Certification as part of our commitment to advancing leadership excellence across the Kingdom. Coaching is now recognised as a vital tool for building high-performing teams and empowering future leaders."

The new ILM Certification is aimed at HR professionals, managers, and aspiring coaches seeking to formalise and strengthen their coaching capabilities.

Those interested in learning more or enrolling in the programme are encouraged to visit the programme webpage.

About the BIBF

The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region, established in 1981 under the Central Bank of Bahrain. With a commitment to enhancing human capital, the BIBF serves not only Bahrain but also extends its reach to 64 countries worldwide, solidifying its global presence.

The BIBF is dedicated to delivering excellence across a broad spectrum of business disciplines. It partners with numerous international institutions to offer thought leadership, assessment, and training in key areas, including:

Banking and Finance

Islamic Banking

Executive Education

Accounting and Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership and Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation and Project Management

For more information, please contact the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department at:

Email: media@bibf.com

Website: www.bibf.com