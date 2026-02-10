Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: EMSTEEL (ADX: EMSTEEL) (“the Group”), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, today announced its financial results for Full Year (FY) 2025. EMSTEEL’s strong performance reflects supportive UAE market conditions and the Group’s ability to respond effectively to growing demand.

Financial and operational highlights for 2025:

During 2025, EMSTEEL delivered strong operational results, increasing total steel sales volumes by 7% year-on-year (YoY). Robust UAE market demand, combined with increased finished steel output allowed for growth of sales volumes of finished steel products by 16% YoY to 3.3 million tonnes. Additionally, cement and clinker sales volumes rose by 8% YoY to 3.5 million tonnes.

EMSTEEL reported revenues of AED 8.9 billion for FY 2025, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period last year.

EBITDA reached AED 1.2 billion, up 34% YoY, with an EBITDA margin of 13.4%, compared to 10.7% in FY 2024. Increased sales volumes coupled with optimization initiatives and the continued efficient utilisation of production capacities, contributed to the improvement in the EBITDA margin.

EMSTEEL Net Profit for FY 2025 amounted to AED 481 million, up 23% compared to the same period last year. YoY growth is driven by strong operational performance.

The Emirates Steel division contributed AED 8.0 billion in revenue, representing a 6% increase compared to FY 2024, and generated AED 1.0 billion in EBITDA, up by 51% YoY.

The Emirates Cement division recorded AED 944 million in revenue, reflecting 24% YoY growth, and generated AED 172 million in EBITDA. Within this division, the Pipes & Other segment during 2025 contributed AED 187 million in revenue and generated AED 42 million in EBITDA. The Group completed the disposal of the Pipes & Other segment on 18th December 2025, and the resulting financial impact is reflected in the FY 2025 Group results.

As of 31 December 2025, the Group has further enhanced its net cash position to AED 1.2 billion, compared to AED 337 million as of 31 December 2024.

In Q4 2025, the Group’s revenue amounted to AED 2.5 billion, in line with Q4 2024, while EBITDA expanded by 51% to AED 372 million. This robust quarterly performance was primarily driven by higher sales volumes and increased margins.

Strategic highlights for 2025:

EMSTEEL announced its comprehensive decarbonization strategy, targeting a 40% reduction in GHG emissions in its Steel Business Unit and a 30% reduction in its Cement Business Unit by 2030, with a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050

EMSTEEL launched an AED 625 million Asset Enhancement Programme to enhance production capabilities and expand its product portfolio with high-strength, value-added steel solutions.

EMSTEEL signed strategic agreements with Hafeet Rail Infrastructure LLC and Minerals Development Oman to enable sustainable cross-border transportation of up to 4.2 million tonnes of raw materials annually from Oman to the UAE.

EMSTEEL received a provisional “AA” ESG rating from MSCI, positioning the company at the forefront of environmental and social risk management.

EMSTEEL signed a strategic partnership with Finland’s Magsort to produce decarbonised cement, following a successful pilot at its Al Ain plant using 10,000 tonnes of materials that reduce carbon, which have been developed by incorporating steel-slag.

EMSTEEL launched its first Green Finance Framework, enabling the issuance of green bonds and loans to fund low-carbon steel and cement projects.

EMSTEEL has launched TrueGreen™, a new sustainability identity. With verified EPDs and digital carbon tracking, TrueGreen™ empowers builders and financiers to meet emissions goals and compete in sustainability-driven market.

EMSTEEL launched the world’s first Electric Process Gas Heater (ePGH) pilot in steelmaking – replacing gas-fired heaters with electric alternative at its DRI plants, eliminating over 2,200 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

EMSTEEL delivered the region’s first hydrogen-based rebar for Abu Dhabi’s first net-zero carbon mosque by Aldar in Sustainable City, Yas Island — a milestone in green construction and sustainable architecture.

EMSTEEL became the first company in MENA to earn the global ResponsibleSteel™ certification, underscoring its leadership in sustainable and responsible steel production.

EMSTEEL signed a landmark 20-year natural gas supply agreement with ADNOC Gas, valued between USD3.5 and USD4.2 billion and effective from January 2027, securing a stable, long-term energy supply to underpin operations and future growth.

EMSTEEL received more than 20 recognitions and awards for leadership in sustainability, innovation, and safety-driving the region’s transition to net zero through pioneering green steel initiatives.

Hamad Al Hammadi, Chairman, EMSTEEL, said: “EMSTEEL’s strong performance in 2025 reflects the resilience of our business model, the strength of UAE market fundamentals, and our continued focus on long-term value creation. The Group’s solid financial results, strengthened balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation underscore our ability to grow sustainably while supporting national priorities. As a cornerstone of the UAE’s industrial ecosystem, EMSTEEL remains committed to advancing local manufacturing capabilities, enhancing supply chain resilience, and contributing meaningfully to the country’s economic diversification and net zero ambitions”

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of EMSTEEL, said: “FY 2025 was a defining year for EMSTEEL, marked by strong operational execution, margin expansion, and decisive progress on our strategic priorities. Our ability to deliver higher volumes, improved profitability, and a robust net cash position demonstrates the effectiveness of our optimisation initiatives and portfolio focus. At the same time, we accelerated our transformation into a global leader in low-carbon steel and sustainable building materials, through targeted investments, breakthrough technologies, and landmark partnerships. Looking ahead, we remain focused on disciplined growth, innovation, and decarbonisation, while continuing to deliver long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders”

About EMSTEEL

EMSTEEL is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and over 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

EMSTEEL is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is a global leader in low-carbon steel production and is aligned with the UAE's Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, EMSTEEL operates 14 state-of-the-art plants, with a production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement annually, contributing to the nation’s most iconic projects.

EMSTEEL is majority owned by ADQ, an active sovereign investor with a focus on critical infrastructure and supply chains.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emsteel.com.



