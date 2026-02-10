The Company’s revenue stood at $ 2,509 million demonstrating 14.2% year-on-year growth resulting in a healthy EBITDA margin of 23.7%

Net Profit grew by 38.0% compared to 2024, backed by robust gross margin and overall cost discipline

Americana Restaurants portfolio grew by 159 restaurants from last year reaching a footprint of 2,749 as at 31 December 2025

Abu Dhabi and Riyadh: Americana Restaurants International PLC (“Americana Restaurants” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: AMR/ ISIN: AEE01135A222) (Saudi Stock Exchange symbol: 6015), the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator in the Middle East & North Africa (“MENA”) and Kazakhstan, today announced financial results for the twelve months ending December 31, 2025.

Robust growth in metrics and margins across key markets

Americana Restaurants’ momentum continued throughout 2025 resulting in a solid performance across metrics. The Company recorded revenues of $2,508.8 million, reflecting 14.2% growth compared to the prior year. This performance was supported by a 9.7% improvement in like-for-like sales driven by continued menu innovation, strong brand collaborations, and excellent operations across key markets. During Q4 2025, Americana Restaurants achieved 13.6% year-on-year revenue growth driven by strong like-for-like sales.

Gross profit margins expanded by 1.3%, supported by effective procurement and revenue management strategies, pricing discipline, and favorable input-cost trends.

EBITDA for the year reached $595.6 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 23.7% and an increase of 23.1% year on year. EBITDA performance reflects strong operating leverage and fixed-cost efficiencies, driving robust flow-through of incremental sales to the bottom line.

For FY 2025, net profit stood at $219.1 million, representing a 38.0% year-on-year increase, and an 8.7% margin showing a 1.5% margin expansion from FY 2024. During Q4 2025, Americana Restaurants reported an increase in net profits by 102.4% with a net profit margin expansion of 5.5% reaching 12.5%. Excluding the one-off charge in Q4 2024 and the one-off benefit in Q4 2025, the net profit increased by 47.4% with a net profit margin expansion of 2.6%.

Continued footprint expansion and disciplined capital deployment

During 2025, the Company opened 216 gross new stores, bringing total store count to 2,749 restaurants across 12 markets. Expansion remained selective, with a focus on capital efficiency, payback discipline, and high-return locations.

Capital expenditure for the year amounted to $125.2 million representing 5.0% of total revenues including consideration paid to acquire the subsidiary operating Pizza Hut in Oman, aligned with the Company’s long-term growth strategy.

Dividend outlook and shareholder commitment

In line with the Company’s capital allocation framework and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders, the Board of Directors will consider a cash dividend of $201.6 million (equivalent to $0.024 per share), subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

2025 Financial Overview

Sustained Financial Stability

Americana Restaurants maintains a robust balance sheet, with zero leverage and a solid cash position, reflecting prudent financial management and operational efficiency. In 2025, the Company reported adjusted Free Cash Flow of $209.1 million and a cash conversion rate of 57.7%.

Management Outlook

Looking ahead, the Company expects continued momentum into 2026, supported by brand-led innovation, portfolio optimization, disciplined expansion, and further penetration of digital and delivery channels. Management remains focused on driving sustainable growth, protecting margins, and delivering long-term value to shareholders amid evolving market and tax conditions.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to present earnings, followed by a Q&A session, has been scheduled for Monday, 09 February, 2026 at 17:00 (GST) / 14:00 (BST) / 9:00 (EDT). The call will be hosted by Amarpal Sandhu (CEO), Harsh Bansal (CFO & CGO) and Pujeet Parekh (Head Investor Relations). Interested parties are invited to join the call by clicking here.

About Americana Restaurants

Americana Restaurants is the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant (QSR) operator in its 12 countries of operation across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan.

The Company’s portfolio includes a range of iconic global brands, including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee’s, Krispy Kreme, Peet’s Coffee, Wimpy, TGI Friday’s, Costa Coffee Baskin Robbins and carpo. Americana Restaurants’ customer-centric restaurant platform, which includes 22 proprietary SuperApps, allows customers to experience their favourite global restaurant brands and meals when they want, where they want and how they want.

The Company’s historic IPO on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Saudi Exchange in 2022 marked the region’s first-ever concurrent dual-listing. Today, Americana Restaurants is a leading master franchisee and a food and beverage pioneer with decades-long heritage, an extensive geographic footprint, long-standing franchisor relationships and a diverse restaurant portfolio that spans the full out-of-home dining spectrum from QSR to fast casual, coffee and indulgence.

For more information, please visit: www.americanarestaurants.com

Contact

Investor Relations

Pujeet Parekh

Head of Investor Relations and Business Development

Investor.Relations@americanarestaurants.com

Media

Imane Elsayed

Communications Manager

ielsayed@americana-food.com