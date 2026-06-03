Dubai: Sweid & Sweid, a Dubai-based real estate development and investment firm, has signed The Executive Centre (TEC) to operate over 53,000 sq. ft. of premium flexible workspace at Sweid One, introducing a high-quality serviced office offering to the Grade A commercial development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), a key district within the DMCC free zone.

The agreement marks TEC’s entry into DMCC and further strengthens its footprint across the UAE’s most strategic commercial districts. The new location complements TEC’s existing portfolio in the region, including approximately 96,875 sq. ft. at Dubai World Trade Centre, 32,292 sq. ft. at One Za’abeel, and 53,820 sq. ft. at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

At Sweid One, TEC will occupy two full floors to create a premium flexible workspace destination featuring private offices, collaborative work areas, executive meeting suites, boardrooms, and event facilities, all supported by dedicated on-site teams and integrated enterprise infrastructure. Designed to support both immediate occupancy and future expansion, the centre will enable businesses to scale efficiently without the constraints of traditional leasing models. This offering reflects the growing demand for agile, hospitality-led workspaces that combine operational flexibility with a high-quality workplace experience in strategically located business districts.

Located in the heart of JLT within the DMCC free zone, Sweid One spans approximately 1 million sq.ft. of built-up area, including approximately 500,000 sq. ft. of Grade A office space. Developed to international architectural and sustainability standards, the project has been designed to support future workplace requirements with large, efficient floor plates, four-metre floor-to-floor heights, energy-efficient HVAC systems, premium solar-efficient glazing, and LEED-aligned sustainability specifications. The development will also feature a strong amenity offering, including Boon Coffee, The Kitchen by Spinneys Food Hall, and a premium restaurant with an outdoor terrace to be announced shortly, providing high-quality dining and convenience on site.

Positioned within one of Dubai’s most vibrant business ecosystems, the development offers occupiers direct access to over 600 cafés and restaurants and 300+ retail and convenience stores, creating a highly connected live-work-play environment attractive to both businesses and talent. The location also provides seamless connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and two metro stations, while benefiting from DMCC’s position as one of the world’s leading free zones and home to over 25,000 registered companies.

TEC’s presence enriches Sweid One’s broader ecosystem, extending its appeal to both established enterprises and fast-growing businesses operating within the DMCC community. Beyond conventional leasing, TEC will provide occupiers access to premium meeting rooms, enterprise event spaces, flexible project offices, and short-term expansion capabilities within the building itself.

Commenting on the agreement, Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid, said: “Across our portfolio, we have worked closely with a broad range of occupiers, giving us a clear view of how commercial real estate requirements are changing. Businesses today want high-quality assets that can support different stages of growth, with the flexibility to expand and adapt without unnecessary complexity. This has directly informed Sweid One’s positioning. Alongside its Grade A office space and fully fitted units, the addition of The Executive Centre introduces a premium flexible workspace layer, giving occupiers access to a wider range of additional workplace solutions within the same building. This further establishes Sweid One’s as one of JLT’s most compelling new commercial addresses.”

Speaking on the partnership, Ketan Trehan, Regional Director - Middle East, The Executive Centre, said, “Our expansion into Sweid One is one of our most significant commitments to the UAE market to date — and a reflection of the confidence we have in DMCC as a destination for the region's most ambitious organisations. Our expansion into DMCC complements our positioning across the UAE’s key markets from DWTC to ADGM. Partnering with Sweid & Sweid was a straightforward decision, when values align on design, quality, and the conviction that workspace should elevate the people within it, everything else follows. We are proud to be the first truly premium flexible operator in DMCC.”

Today, TEC Group operates across 38 cities in 15 markets, supporting businesses at every stage of expansion. Over the past three decades, TEC has built a reputation as a trusted partner to multinational corporations and growth-focused enterprises, delivering premium work environments backed by consistent service, operational excellence, and global scale.

Press Enquiries:

Neha Verma – Director,

Corporate Communication & PR, South Asia,

South-East Asia & Middle East

Neha_verma@executivecentre.com

+91 7337773344

Rawa Mukhaimer – Director of Marketing & CSR

Rawa.mukhaimer@sweidandsweid.com

About Sweid & Sweid:

Sweid & Sweid is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm headquartered in Dubai, operating across the UAE and the United States. Established in 2006, the company specializes in development, investment, and build-to-suit opportunities across commercial, residential, mixed-use, and industrial sectors. Sweid & Sweid is known for delivering international-standard, Grade-A projects through a comprehensive, end-to-end approach spanning sourcing, funding, development, and long-term asset management.

With over 7.5 million square feet delivered globally, the firm has established a track record of executing large-scale projects in both mature and growth markets. Sweid & Sweid has delivered best-in-class projects for a range of multinational occupiers, including Visa, Oracle, SAP, Snapchat, FUJITSU, GlaxoSmithKline, SABIC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, McGraw Hill, and Johnson Controls. Across markets, Sweid & Sweid develops assets backed by strong fundamentals, targeting consistent long-term investment performance.

For more information, visit www.sweidandsweid.com

About The Executive Centre Group:

The Executive Centre (TEC) is a premium flexible workspace provider, opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and has over 260+ Centres in 38 cities and 15 markets*.

The Executive Centre caters to professionals and industry leaders. TEC has a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to meet the needs of its Members.

Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit its clients’ business' needs.

For more information, please visit www.executivecentre.com

* As of December 2025, including operational and committed centres