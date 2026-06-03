Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Censys, the authoritative Internet intelligence platform, has announced new integrations across AI, SIEM, SOAR, and threat intelligence platforms, bringing global Internet infrastructure visibility directly into security operations workflows.

By embedding Censys intelligence into core workflows, organizations can quickly understand the context and risk of IPs, domains and services, enabling faster response and more effective security operations.

“Security teams should focus on integrating external intelligence into the tools they already use, rather than adding more point solutions,” said Meriam ElOuazzani, Vice President for Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Censys. “By bringing external intelligence into existing security operations, organizations can enable faster triage, accelerate investigations, and proactively hunt threats.”

New releases include native integrations with Cisco Splunk SOAR and ES, Microsoft Sentinel, and Google SecOps. Censys also expanded its ecosystem through new partner-built integrations with Palo Alto Cortex, Filigran OpenCTI, Maltego, Dropzone AI, and others, extending automation and visibility across modern security operations platforms.

“As adversaries leverage AI to operate at Internet scale, security teams must move faster to keep pace,” said Sarah Ashburn, Chief Revenue Officer of Censys. “Censys provides security operations teams with complete external visibility into adversary infrastructure. By investing in partner integrations, we embed these insights directly into the tools teams already use to reduce response times and operate at scale.”

Joint customers benefit from:

Automated alert enrichment with external infrastructure context to accelerate triage.

Faster investigation and validation of security alerts using attacker-observable data.

Automated response and remediation workflows through SOAR playbooks and ticketing systems.

Improved operational collaboration across SOC, threat intelligence, and incident response teams.

For Rik Esselink, Chief Revenue Officer at Maltego, Censys Internet Intelligence adds critical visibility to its security workflows. The partnership between the two reflects the growing importance of unified security platforms and helps customers respond to threats faster.

Jan Johansen, SVP of Global Alliances and Channels at Filigran, sees the Censys integration as crucial in closing the gap between intelligence and response. It gives their customers the external context they need to move from raw threat data to confident, prioritized action.

Shashi Nair, Head of Global Channel at Dropzone AI, said that Censys gives their AI SOC analysts high-fidelity Internet Intelligence that gives them more context to investigate alerts, respond to attacks, and deliver faster outcomes at scale.

Launching this quarter, Censys’ partner spotlight series will highlight how the company’s partner ecosystem is delivering critical insights to customers. It aims to turn collaboration into a measurable impact on customers by equipping partners with high-fidelity Internet intelligence.

Censys and its partners now offer 55+ integrations across 45+ technology alliance partners. These integrations reinforce Censys’ role as the foundational intelligence layer across the SOC ecosystem, delivering the external context needed to power security operations at the speed and scale of today’s threats.

Learn more about Censys’ integrations at censys.com/resources/integrations and partner ecosystem at censys.com/partners.

About Censys

Censys is the authority for Internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date global map of Internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen. Learn more at censys.com.