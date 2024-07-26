Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Presight, the Middle East’s leading big data analytics company powered by Generative AI, hosted a workshop on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for the public sector and was attended by Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh and several high-level Ethiopian Government officials.

The three-day workshop, held as part of the AI Enablement Initiative, took place in Addis Ababa from July 22 to July 24 and was put together in partnership with Open Innovation AI – an Abu Dhabi-based software company.

Designed to equip high-level government leaders with knowledge and insight into generative AI, the workshop covered big data analytics and other important technologies that could be deployed to support government decision making, policy, planning and other aspects of public sector work. It also highlighted the potential of generative AI to enhance public services and increase government efficiency.

Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh commented: “Today, AI is transforming businesses, industries, government and societies, all around the world. For us, the timely and prudent use of AI applications is a strategic imperative for our nation's future competitiveness and growth. In that spirit, investing in AI education and training is essential to build a workforce capable of developing AI solutions and realizing the full potential of this technology. Workshops such as these are a positive step towards achieving this.

Dr. Adel Alsharji, COO of Presight, said: “The AI Enablement Initiative demonstrates Presight's dedication to supporting Ethiopia in its journey towards innovation and technological growth. Presight was honored to host senior representatives of the government to discuss the potential of AI in public services and share our international expertise in this area. We look forward to further initiatives as part of the program to continue to contribute to the digital transformation of government for the benefit of the citizens of Ethiopia.”

About Presight

Presight, an ADX-listed public company limited by shares whose majority shareholder is Abu Dhabi company G42, is the region’s leading big data analytics company powered by Artificial Intelligence (“AI”). It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. With its world-class computer vision, AI and omni-analytics platform as its engine, Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. For media enquiries, email: media@presight.ai