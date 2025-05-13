DUBAI, UAE – ThePubverse, the media monetization solution and Connected TV (CTV) advertising division of ArabyAds, and TCL Electronics (1070.HK) today announced an exclusive partnership to revolutionize targeted advertising across the Middle East's smart TV landscape. This strategic collaboration enables ThePubverse to offer advertisers premium access to TCL's growing smart TV ecosystem in the region, further cementing both companies' commitment to advancing CTV advertising throughout the Middle East.

The partnership grants ThePubverse exclusive representation rights for TCL's smart TV advertising inventory in the Middle East, expanding ArabyAds' CTV ecosystem while providing TCL with access to ThePubverse's extensive advertiser network. Combining ThePubverse's data-driven advertising technology with TCL's market presence creates a powerful platform for brands seeking to engage Middle Eastern households on the biggest screen in their homes.

"The convergence of television and digital technology is fundamentally reshaping how brands and consumers connect in the digital age," said Mahmoud Fathy, CEO and Co-founder of ArabyAds. "This partnership with TCL represents our bold vision for a future where advertising becomes an enriching part of the viewing journey. We're not simply placing ads on screens; we're creating meaningful moments that resonate with audiences long after they've finished watching. Together with TCL, we're pioneering a new era where data-driven precision meets the emotional power of television, transforming every living room into a canvas for authentic brand storytelling."

"This partnership with ThePubverse is a significant step for TCL in the Middle East," said Rebecca, Head of BD at TCL. "By combining our smart TV ecosystem with ThePubverse's advanced advertising capabilities, we can offer advertisers precise targeting and impactful ad formats. This collaboration will enhance the CTV experience for both brands and viewers, and we look forward to driving the future of smart TV advertising in the region."

Through this alliance, Middle Eastern advertisers gain access to high-impact advertising formats across TCL's smart TV platform, including premium home screen placements and immersive video ad inventory. ThePubverse's advanced targeting capabilities and transparent measurement solutions will power both direct and programmatic advertising opportunities, delivering precision and accountability to brands investing in CTV.

As CTV adoption accelerates across the Middle East, with projections estimating over 50 million households streaming content by the end of 2025, his partnership positions both ThePubverse and TCL to lead the transformation of television advertising in this rapidly evolving market.

This collaboration expands ThePubverse's connected TV portfolio, building on ArabyAds' successful partnerships across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey, while strengthening TCL's position in the region's digital ecosystem.

About ThePubverse

ThePubverse is ArabyAds' publisher monetization business unit, delivering premium advertising inventory, advanced targeting capabilities, and transparent measurement solutions to advertisers across the Middle East. As part of the ArabyAds ecosystem, ThePubverse bridges traditional advertising with digital precision, enabling brands to engage audiences on the largest screen in the home with measurable results.

About TCL Electronics:

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more.

Media Contact:

pr@arabyads.com