Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Holdings, a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA, has achieved a landmark milestone in healthcare education and workforce development by securing the National Institute for Health Specialties’ (NIHS) accreditation for its Adult Critical Care Nursing Residency Program.

It is the first NIHS-accredited Nursing Residency Program in the UAE and the region, and the first officially recognized nursing residency program in the country, positioning the Group as a national and regional pioneer in advanced nursing education.

“The accreditation reflects Burjeel Holdings’ commitment to advancing healthcare education and building sustainable national capabilities. Investing in structured, accredited training, particularly in critical care nursing, is essential to strengthening healthcare quality, resilience, and patient safety across the UAE and the wider region,” said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

Dr. Mohamed Al Houqani, Secretary General of NIHS, said that the accreditation represents an important milestone in regulated nursing education in the UAE. “It reflects NIHS’ commitment to strengthening specialty-based training, elevating professional practice standards, and supporting a sustainable, highly skilled healthcare workforce that meets national priorities and international benchmarks,” he said.

Residency Program to Empower Nursing Workforce

The residency program prepares nurses for advanced clinical practice in Adult Critical Care, in alignment with national regulatory requirements and international best practices. Graduates will receive NIHS accreditation in the specialty of Adult Critical Care Nursing, enabling them to practice at the highest standards of clinical excellence.

Beyond its accreditation significance, this program represents a fundamental shift in the nursing practice model in the UAE. By transitioning from task-based nursing roles to structured, competency-based, residency-trained practice, the program strengthens clinical decision-making, professional accountability, and interdisciplinary collaboration. This approach directly contributes to improved patient outcomes, enhanced quality of care, and safer critical care environments.

“This program represents a milestone in our journey to reshape medical education in the UAE. By embedding structured, nationally accredited residency training into nursing career pathways, we are raising professional standards, strengthening quality and safety in critical care, and building a strong, sustainable nursing workforce equipped for the future of healthcare,” commented Dr. Tahani Al Qadiri, Director of Emiratization and Academic Affairs at Burjeel Holdings.

Investing in medical education will ensure long-term workforce sustainability by establishing a clear professional career pathway for healthcare professionals, supporting retention, specialization, and leadership development. Through nationally accredited residency training, the program reduces reliance on ad hoc upskilling models and creates a future-ready workforce aligned with the UAE’s healthcare transformation agenda.

This achievement builds on Burjeel Holdings’ proven leadership in medical education, marked by a series of nationally recognized milestones. Over recent years, the Group has successfully secured multiple NIHS accreditations across residency and fellowship programs, including the internal medicine, general surgery, orthopedic, and hematology-oncology programs. It established structured competency-based training pathways and expanded accredited education within the private healthcare sector.

Through this achievement, Burjeel Holdings continues to set new benchmarks in healthcare education, reinforcing its leadership in clinical excellence, accredited training, quality improvement, and national workforce sustainability.