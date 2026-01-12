ispace’s Saudi Arabia entity will advance ispace’s commitment to work with Saudi Arabian partners to advance the Kingdom’s contribution to the new era of global lunar exploration.



Building on ispace’s existing partnership with KFUPM and more recently with a leading Saudi science and technology organization, the ispace Saudi Arabia entity will advance lunar technology development and collaborations in the Kingdom as well as support capability development initiatives.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: ispace, inc. (“ispace”), a global lunar exploration company with entities in Japan, Europe, and the United States, is proud to announce initiation of establishing a new ispace subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



This establishment of ispace Saudi Arabia (entity name pending), ispace’s fourth global entity alongside its entities in Tokyo, Luxembourg and Denver, reflects ispace’s commitment to advancing partnerships and collaborations with both commercial and institutional partners in the Kingdom. ispace has been granted an Investment Registration Certificate from the Saudi Ministry of Investment (MISA) and is progressing commercial registration to achieve final incorporation of its Saudi entity with the Ministry of Commerce.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates their investment in space technologies through the Public Investment Fund’s NEO Space Group and advances the Kingdom’s contribution to global lunar exploration through the Saudi Space Agency, ispace Saudi Arabia aims to leverage the company’s extensive lunar mission experience to be a key partner in Saudi to develop not only lunar technology and lunar missions, but to also develop and grow capability in lunar exploration in the Kingdom.



ispace Saudi Arabia will advance ispace’s engagement with key Saudi stakeholders, including commercial and institutional partners and government entities. The new entity plans to focus on advancing industrial and academic collaborations in the Kingdom, particularly in surface exploration technologies and operations as well as in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), supported by ispace's European team based in Luxembourg.

This milestone builds on ispace’s ongoing collaboration with leading Saudi academic institutions, as well as research and technology organizations.



ispace signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in 2025 and signed an MoU with a leading Saudi science and technology organisation in January 2026. Both partnerships aim to explore collaboration opportunities across lunar technology and missions, as well as capability development.

Takeshi Hakamada, Founder and CEO of ispace: “The establishment of ispace Saudi Arabia reflects the momentum we are seeing across the Kingdom’s space sector and our shared belief in the importance of international collaboration to expand humanity’s presence beyond Earth.



This entity will allow ispace to engage more directly with our Saudi partners, accelerate joint projects and technology development and support capability development in lunar exploration in the Kingdom. Building on our existing relationships with KFUPM and other leading institutions, we look forward to creating new opportunities for Saudi lunar technology and mission development, through institutional and commercial partnerships that help advance both Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions and the growth of Saudi’s space economy.”



The initiation of establishing ispace Saudi Arabia is being announced as part of the delegation of Japanese industry representatives attending the Saudi - Japan Ministerial Investment Forum held in Riyadh on 11 January, led by His Excellency (H.E.) Eng. Khalid A. Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia and H.E. Ryosei Akazawa, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.



The dialogue reaffirmed the importance of strengthening collaboration between Japan and Saudi Arabia across space, innovation, and advanced technologies, supporting long-term growth in the space economy through international collaboration.

About ispace, inc. (https://ispace-inc.com)

ispace, a global lunar exploration company with the vision, “Expand our planet. Expand our future.”, specializes in designing and building lunar landers, rovers and orbital transfer vehicles. ispace aims to extend the sphere of human life into space and create a sustainable world by providing high-frequency, low-cost transportation services to the Moon. The company has business entities in Japan, Luxembourg, and the United States with more than 340 employees worldwide. For more information, visit: www.ispace-inc.com and follow us on X: @ispace_inc.