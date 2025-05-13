Following last year’s ‘Very Good’ KHDA rating, RGSGD continues to excel in academic achievement and student development

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Royal Grammar Guildford School Dubai (RGSGD), the sister school of one of the most prestigious independent British Curriculum schools in the UK, has achieved another outstanding accomplishment. As the first school in Dubai to earn a ‘Very Good’ rating by the KHDA, RGSGD has now achieved the top ‘Outstanding’ rating in its first-ever British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection. This prestigious recognition highlights the school’s dedication to delivering a world-class British education, combining tradition with innovation to support pupils in their academic journey.

The BSO inspection, conducted in alignment with rigorous UK standards, evaluated multiple facets of the school’s operations, curriculum, and student experience. Following an in-depth review, RGSGD was rated Outstanding across all areas, strengthening its position as a leading educational institution in the UAE.

The BSO report commended RGSGD’s curriculum for its exceptional breadth and personalised approach, seamlessly integrating the best of British education with forward-thinking initiatives. Designed to challenge and inspire, the curriculum nurtures critical thinking, adaptability, and a lifelong love of learning. Notable initiatives the school has adapted are the Russell Group, Oxbridge, Scholarship, and Employment (ROSE) project, which provides pupils with tailored guidance and support for future academic and career opportunities.

The quality of teaching and assessment at RGSGD was another standout feature of the report, with educators implementing highly effective strategies that personalise learning, engage pupils, and foster academic achievement. Innovative teaching methodologies ensure that pupils receive a dynamic and enriching educational experience, equipping them with the skills needed to excel both in school and beyond.

Beyond academics, the school places a strong emphasis on pupils’ personal development, encouraging leadership, resilience, and character-building. The expansion of the house system further enhances opportunities for personal growth, healthy competition, and continuity of pastoral care. Pupils take on leadership roles such as House Captains and Diversity Champions, reinforcing RGSGD’s ethos of inclusivity and empowerment.

Pupil welfare, health, and safety remain a top priority, with the school promoting a secure and nurturing environment where every child feels valued and supported. A strong pastoral framework, including a full-time counsellor, therapy dog, and peer-led support initiatives, has contributed to a positive school culture. The report also noted RGSGD’s strong home-school partnership, with high attendance rates (94%) surpassing the average in England.

The leadership and management of RGSGD were praised for their visionary approach and commitment to continuous development. The school’s leadership team ensures a forward-thinking strategy that supports ongoing innovation and expansion. High staff retention rates reflect a collaborative and aspirational culture, with teachers describing RGSGD as a place that inspires ambition beyond the classroom.

Matthew Pearce, Principal of Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, expressed his pride in the achievement: “Joining RGSGD as Principal this year has been an incredible privilege, and I am honoured to lead such a dynamic and ambitious school. Achieving an Outstanding rating in our first BSO inspection reflects the collective effort of our dedicated staff, ambitious pupils, and supportive parents. At RGSGD, we strive to create an environment where every pupil is encouraged to excel, explore their potential, and develop into well-rounded individuals. This milestone highlights our ongoing commitment to academic excellence and an enriching learning environment for every pupil."

As part of the esteemed Royal Grammar School Guildford family, RGSGD remains dedicated to upholding the values of respect, scholarship, inclusivity, integrity, courage, and collaboration. The school continues to set the benchmark for outstanding British education in the region, ensuring that each pupil benefits from an enriching and future-focused learning experience.

About the Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai

The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGSGD) is a British Curriculum school for boys and girls aged three to 18 years old. A bright new home of learning, the school opened with world-class facilities in August 2021 for pupils in Nursery and Primary years and the school will grow by year to welcome pupils from FS1 to Year 13. Sister school to the prestigious Royal Grammar School Guildford in the UK, RGSGD combines 500 years of pioneering heritage, innovation and academic excellence with a forward-looking approach to teaching and learning. Located within the Tilal Al Ghaf community development near Dubai’s Motor City, the goal at the RGSGD is to deliver a personalised and forward-thinking educational experience for all of its young people, and the cutting-edge, sustainable and inspiring campus supports every part of this. The school is owned and funded by Cognita, a leading global schools group who are establishing a presence in the Middle East with RGSGD as their flagship new school.

For more information please visit, www.rgsgd.com

About the Royal Grammar School Guildford

Located in the centre of historic Guildford, UK, the Royal Grammar School Guildford is an independent day school for pupils aged 11 to 18. Its preparatory department is the nearby RGS Prep for pupils aged 3-11. RGS dates its foundation from 1509 and has established a national reputation for academic excellence but also prides itself on its traditional values of decency and respect, supported by very strong extra-curricular activities. A dynamic and forward-thinking environment in which to learn, pupils develop flexibility of mind, resilience, leadership and teamwork and a range of skills appropriate for a rapidly changing, global landscape. RGS pupils emerge as confident, articulate and happy individuals who are prepared to meet the challenges of life at university and the future workplace. www.rgsg.co.uk