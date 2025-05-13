Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, organized an awareness workshop focused on safety and prevention. The session highlighted key Civil Defence requirements and regulatory guidelines related to shopping malls and restaurants, in line with the company’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and upholding the highest standards of protection and compliance.

A team of officers and engineers specializing in safety and protection from the General Directorate of Civil Defence led the session, delivering in-depth presentations to Seef Properties’ facilities management, fit-out, and security teams. Around 27 operational staff from the company also participated as part of a comprehensive training plan designed to raise awareness, improve preparedness, and ensure that technical teams are aligned with the latest approved safety standards and best practices to create a safer environment for visitors and tenants.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: We thank the Directorate for their ongoing cooperation and active support in making initiatives like this a success. Our shared commitment to working as a team helps us uphold the highest standards of safety and preparedness, ensuring our teams are ready to respond to any emergency and maintain a safe environment across all our facilities. This workshop is part of our broader strategy to implement the highest technical and regulatory standards, provide a secure environment, and strengthen the trust of our stakeholders in the quality of our destinations and the teams behind them. We continually enhance the skills of our operational teams and deepen their understanding of the regulations set by the General Directorate of Civil Defence, ensuring the safety of our visitors, tenants, and employees.”

Key topics covered in the workshop included licensing requirements for businesses, approved materials and equipment, architectural specifications for shops and restaurants, fire safety and alarm systems, gas installations, and commercial kitchen exhaust standards. The session also addressed common licensing pitfalls and offered practical solutions to help avoid delays.

