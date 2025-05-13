The company sets new benchmarks for excellence in the Egyptian real estate market

Mountain View reinforces its position as a leading real estate developer in the New Administrative Capital through this unprecedented achievement

The success of Grand Valleys paves the way for major developers to invest in and contribute to the development of the new capital

Wael Ezz: This partnership allows us to merge innovative design with strategic execution, setting new standards in Kayan City’s real estate market

Abdel Rahman El Gohary: We are committed to redefining the concept of integrated real estate developments, reaffirming that quality is not a relative standard but a pledge we make to our clients

Cairo: In an exceptional achievement that reflects the confidence of the Egyptian real estate market in its offerings, Mountain View has successfully recorded sales exceeding EGP 10 billion within just 48 hours of launching its latest project, Grand Valleys, located in Kayan City and developed in collaboration with its strategic partner, STM Investment.

This unprecedented milestone cements Mountain View’s status as one of the most prominent real estate developers in the New Administrative Capital, underscoring its ongoing commitment to providing expansive green spaces that enhance the quality of life in modern residential communities.

Grand Valleys is strategically located at the heart of Kayan City in East Cairo, spanning an area of 500 acres. It represents the latest of Mountain View’s Signature Living projects, exclusively comprising villas designed with innovative architectural concepts and open spaces that account for 93% of the project’s total area. The development is distinguished by its unique design, which includes 15 distinct Valleys offering diverse living experiences, making it an exceptional destination for those seeking luxury and sophistication in the heart of the new capital, one of Egypt’s fourth-generation cities, fully equipped with integrated services and facilities.

"Through our collaboration with STM on Grand Valleys, we have achieved a remarkable success with record-breaking sales of EGP 10 billion in just two days. This project adds a strategic location to our diversified project portfolio and further strengthens our presence in this vital area. This success is not merely another financial achievement; it reflects Mountain View’s deep commitment to developing integrated residential communities that meet client aspirations while adhering to the highest standards of quality and innovation." Remarked Eng. Wael Ezz, Partner and Co-CEO of Mountain View.

Echoing this sentiment, Abdel Rahman El Gohary, Managing Director of STM Investment, stated, "At STM Investment, we are guided by a clear vision to develop real estate projects that meet the highest global standards, not only in design and infrastructure but also in delivering an exceptional living experience that balances innovation and quality. The success of Grand Valleys embodies this commitment, as we work side by side with our strategic partners to redefine the concept of integrated real estate developments, affirming that quality is not a relative benchmark but a pledge we make to our clients."

This remarkable success stems from the strategic alliance between Mountain View and STM, established to deliver a distinguished real estate offering slated for handover within just one year. It underscores both companies’ unwavering commitment to addressing market demands through the provision of fast-tracked, high-caliber residential solutions in one of East Cairo’s most dynamic and promising destinations.

About Mountain View:

Mountain View is a leading Egyptian company founded in 2005 with the aim of developing integrated urban communities. The Company adopted a unique vision, ‘Bringing life to land and spreading happiness around us,’ by applying the ‘Science of Happiness and Innovation’ in its projects and implementing them according to global standards. Over almost 20 years of urban development, Mountain View, within the framework of its mission ‘Together building a lighthouse to inspire towards meaningful, happy communities,’ has successfully developed 20 distinctive projects in three main destinations: West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal areas overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. Within the company's plan to expand into other markets, Mountain View announced the launch of "Mountain View KSA” in 2024 in partnership with Maya Real Estate Development and Investment Company and Al Saedan Real Estate Company. Led by a team of experts and distinguished professionals, the company is committed to delivering the latest architectural and engineering designs and innovative concepts, such as "The Lighthouse"—the first place dedicated to community happiness, which operates its distinguished projects, allowing families to "Experience Happiness”.