Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Momentum Logistics, a subsidiary of Gulftainer and one of the region’s leading logistics service providers, has further reinforced its first mile and last mile delivery capabilities with the addition of 17 new MAN TGX trucks to its growing fleet. This expansion brings Momentum Logistics’ fleet size to 270 trucks, bolstered by a range of fuel-efficient flatbeds, curtain-siders, reefer and box trailers that continue to support the evolving logistics landscape across the GCC and Middle East.

The 17 new MAN trucks were supplied by United Motors & Heavy Equipment (UMHE), the exclusive dealer of MAN Truck & Bus in the UAE. This delivery further strengthens the longstanding partnership between UMHE and Momentum Logistics in driving operational excellence and sustainable transport solutions in the region.

Momentum Logistics operates one of the region's most comprehensive and technologically advanced logistics fleets. By leveraging cutting-edge tracking systems, fuel efficiency technology, and enhanced safety features, the company ensures service quality, on-time deliveries, and optimal cargo management.

Daniel Caton, Managing Director of Momentum Logistics, said: “Our continued investment in technologically advanced fleet is driven by our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. Our owned and managed fleet enhances our ability to deliver faster, more efficient and responsive domestic and cross-border logistics across the region. As we continue to deliver trust and build momentum, our environmentally friendly fleet and service enhancements allow us to stay ahead in a dynamic logistics landscape.”

Afaf AL Kontar, COO of United Motors & Heavy Equipment, said: “We are proud to support Momentum Logistics in their ambitious growth journey by supplying these 17 state-of-the-art MAN trucks. As the official dealer of MAN Truck & Bus in the UAE, our mission is to empower logistics leaders like Momentum Logistics with reliable, efficient, and environmentally conscious transportation solutions. Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and sustainability across the logistics value chain.”

The company’s diverse logistics fleet serves a full spectrum of transportation needs, from container haulage and temperature-controlled cargo transport to specialised equipment moves.

Recently, Momentum Logistics has expanded its capabilities as a full 3PL provider with the launch of Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) services by road from the UAE to all GCC countries including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait. This new service complements its end-to-end logistics offering, which includes warehousing, freight forwarding, customs clearance, and bonded 24/7 trucking. Backed by decades of regional expertise, adaptable transport solutions, and a fleet of new eco-efficient MAN trucks, Momentum ensures seamless and secure delivery across borders, supporting industries with speed, reliability, and environmental responsibility.

About Momentum Logistics

Momentum Logistics, a fully integrated third-party logistics provider – subsidiary of Gulftainer, was established in 2008 and is headquartered at the Sharjah Inland Container Depot. It specialises in providing end-to-end customised logistics solutions including freight forwarding, customs clearance, consolidation and transportation. With our in-depth regional expertise and a global reach operation in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the USA, we are committed to delivering fast and safe last-mile delivery to customers, aiming to enhance their supply chain.

About Gulftainer

Gulftainer was established in the Emirate of Sharjah in 1976 and has since become a leading international supply chain and logistics solutions provider, with a global footprint of ports, terminals, warehouses and transport facilities.

Through a continued collaboration between Sharjah Ports Authority and Gulftainer, the company was the first to operate a container terminal in the Middle East, which is Sharjah Container Terminal, and then Khorfakkan Container Terminal.

Outside the UAE, Gulftainer’s portfolio encompasses managing container terminals such as Jubail Commercial Port in Saudi Arabia and the Umm Qasr Port in Iraq. Further afield, Gulftainer manages and operates Canaveral Cargo Terminal at Port Canaveral in Florida, USA.

Its portfolio covers freight forwarding, supply chain operations and logistics through its subsidiary, Momentum Logistics.