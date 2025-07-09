BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, unveiled its strategic roadmap for 2025-2026, introducing a range of exclusive and high-impact offerings.

These include new payment services and features aimed at enhancing user experience, tailored payment solutions designed specifically for SMEs, as well as the facilitation of cross-border instant payment interoperability via strategic collaborations with regional and neighboring countries.

BENEFIT's strategy aims to accelerate corporate growth by developing partnerships with artificial intelligence firms and enhancing data monetization. The strategy also outlines plans for international expansion, with BENEFIT poised to offer its services in select global markets to reinforce its role as a key enabler of digital transformation across the financial services landscape.

Mr. Abdulwahed AlJanahi, Chief Executive of BENEFIT, commented, “We are pleased to unveil BENEFIT’s strategic roadmap for 2025 and 2026, which reflects the company’s leading role in advancing the digital financial landscape in Bahrain and across the region. This strategy is driven by our commitment to delivering secure and efficient payment solutions, expanding a network of high-impact partnerships, enhancing financial services infrastructure, promoting a cashless economy, and supporting the development of emerging talent in the fintech sector. These efforts form part of a broader vision to build an integrated ecosystem of innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of individuals and institutions alike.”

The strategy was announced by Ms. Shafaq Al Kooheji, Assistant General Manager of Payment Services-BENEFIT Company, during her participation at FS Horizons: Doubling Down on Digital event, hosted by the Central Bank of Bahrain in partnership with the Bahrain Economic Development Board.

During the session, Ms. Al Kooheji outlined BENEFIT’s strategy, highlighting advancements it brings to the digital payments' ecosystem, and also presented key milestones achieved by the company, notably the increase in instant payment activity, which reached 23 transactions per individual per month in 2024.

