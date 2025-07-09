Cairo, Egypt: Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in Egypt, announced the opening of its first Carrefour store in New Alamein City, located in the newly inaugurated North Square Mall. This expansion is part of the company’s strategy to broaden its presence in key locations across Egypt, addressing growing customer needs for enhanced accessibility to retail outlets in new destinations. It also aligns with Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to supporting local communities by driving economic empowerment, community growth and local job creation.

The opening ceremony was led by Mohamed Khafaga, Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, and George Metry, Chairman of Counsel Masters, among other senior officials and key representatives from both parties.

Commenting on the opening, Mohamed Khafaga, Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, stated: “This store marks a strategic step in reinforcing our commitment to Egypt’s forward-looking national agendas, most notably Egypt Vision 2030 and the Urban Development Vision 2052. Our presence in New Alamein City reflects our confidence in its role as a model for modern urban development and sustainable growth, as well as its standing as a key investment destination and an emerging regional hub that brings together communities, tourism, and businesses.”

He added: “Through this expansion, we aim to deliver an enhanced shopping experience that increases accessibility and meets the evolving aspirations of Egyptian families. We remain committed to integrating the latest retail innovations and service standards to ensure a value-driven, smart and enjoyable shopping experience, while leading an impactful role in the economic prosperity of Egypt, supporting sustainable development efforts through creating job opportunities, partnering with local suppliers, and empowering food security through more robust local supply chains.”

Mr. George Metry, Chairman of Counsel Masters, stated: “The opening of Carrefour at North Square marks a new strategic milestone and reflects our ongoing commitment at Counsel Masters to attract partners who bring real value to both the destination and the daily lives of New Alamein residents. Carrefour’s presence at North Square is not only a testament to the mall’s growing status, but also a key addition that meets essential needs for residents and visitors—during the summer season and, very soon, throughout the entire year—through a high-quality, diverse retail experience.”



Carrefour’s increased footprint has also presented new opportunities for more than 800 local farmers, SMEs, and manufacturers to grow their business to accommodate the increased demand. Currently local sourcing accounts for a remarkable 99 per cent of total supply chain for Carrefour Egypt. The New Alamein store will also secure 140 direct and indirect job opportunities for Egyptians.

The new store offers a wide selection of high-quality products at competitive prices. With over 5,000 items available, the store features fresh and frozen food, baked goods, and household essentials.