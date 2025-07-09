Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Mawarid Finance has announced today the launch of smart Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals for digital payments, in collaboration with Arab Financial Services (AFS), the leading digital payments solutions provider and fintech enabler in the Middle East and Africa. These cutting-edge POS terminals will now be available across retail outlets, stores, malls, and service providers, enabling merchants to accept seamless digital payments using all major credit and debit cards, as well as various digital wallets—delivering a faster, safer, and more convenient checkout experience for customers.

Mr. Rashid AlQubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of Mawarid Finance, stated: “As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Mawarid Finance remains committed to staying ahead of market trends and customer expectations. Our strategic partnership with AFS reflects this commitment and enables us to introduce exclusive, innovative solutions to the market. The launch of smart POS devices is a key milestone, empowering merchants with smarter sales tools and giving customers a seamless, secure, and flexible payment experience locally.”

Mr. Samer Soliman, Chief Executive Officer of AFS, added: “We’re proud to partner with Mawarid Finance to introduce co-branded POS devices to the UAE market—a move that reinforces our shared focus on innovation and merchant and customer-centric solutions. These smart POS terminals are designed to enhance merchant sales while offering a smooth and efficient checkout experience through broad acceptance of digital wallets and credit and debit cards.”

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing digital payment innovation in the UAE, reinforcing the shared vision of both AFS and Mawarid to deliver faster, smarter, and more inclusive payment solutions for the market.

About AFS:

Arab Financial Services (AFS) was formed in 1984 to provide payment products, services and expertise to banks and merchant groups and deliver customized payment solutions in an increasingly divergent, disruptive, and dynamic payment ecosystem.

AFS is owned by 37 banks and financial institutions and serves over 60 clients in more than 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. Today, AFS is the region’s leading digital payment solutions provider and fintech enabler. Regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and licensed by the Central Bank of UAE, its dedication to innovation has made AFS a driving force in the market offering a rich portfolio of payment solutions including Open Banking Hub, popular digital wallets, market-leading merchant acquisition services, digital payroll solutions and more. Providing the highest quality payments solutions that are trusted by businesses, AFS has offices and data centers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Arab Republic of Egypt, Sultanate of Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

About Mawarid:

Mawarid Finance PJSC is an Islamic finance and investments group licensed by the UAE Central Bank. Mawarid Finance was formed in 2006 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with a paid-up capital of AED 1 billion to launch a new vision in Islamic Finance by adding more value to the industry through developing innovative Shariah compliant products for both individual and corporate customers Mawarid was founded upon and continues to believe in Innovation. We aim to be different, unique and ‘special’ in everything we do. Mawarid’s focus has also been on supporting and developing the national economy through the provision of Islamic financial products and services for small & medium enterprises, enabling them to grow and in turn fostering the growth of the economy.

Over the years, Mawarid’s strategic approach has been on emerging from an Islamic financial services company to a Conglomerate building synergy through the acquisition of complimentary and supplementary shariah compliant businesses. Today, Mawarid maintains a healthy and well diversified portfolio of investments across a wide spectrum of industry sectors and asset classes across the MENA region Mawarid Finance in its young history has collected several awards, locally and internationally, in business, gained ISO 9001:2008 certification, and is considered as a very successful brand in the UAE.